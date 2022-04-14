10 Decorating Ideas For Planning a Unique Wedding

Do you want to ditch conventional wedding planning and look to plan something unique and special? We feel you! Planning an out-of-the-box wedding can be a great way to show your personality and make the wedding one you’ll never forget. Here are useful tips for doing just that. Take a look.

Decide on a Non-Traditional Venue

Finding an interesting venue that will set the tone for your day should be your starting point. If you’re thinking of something other than a church or banquet hall, consider getting married outdoors in a public park or your own backyard. You could also look into renting out a unique space like an art gallery, museum, or loft. Just make sure that the venue you choose is legally allowed to host weddings!

Hire a Professional Wedding Photographer

This is one of the most important investments you'll make for your wedding, so don't skimp on quality! Look for a photographer who has a style that you love and who you feel comfortable with. This will ensure that you get beautiful, timeless photos that you'll treasure forever. You can also look for agencies that provide affordable wedding photography in Sydney.

Get Creative with Your Invitations

Your invitations are one of the first things guests will see, so make them count! Incorporate your theme into the design, or go for something more simple and elegant. If you’re planning a vintage-inspired wedding, try using lace or antiqued paper. For a more modern affair, go for clean lines and bold colors. And if you want something totally unique, consider making your own invitations!

Pick an Unusual Color Scheme

Wedding color schemes are usually pretty standard – think white, ivory, blush, and champagne. But if you want your wedding to stand out, try thinking outside the box when it comes to your colors. You could go for a monochromatic look with different shades of one color, pick unexpected complementary colors, or even use black as your base!

Dress to Impress

Your wedding dress is probably the most important part of your look, so make sure it’s a showstopper! If you’re going for a non-traditional route, consider a shorter dress, separates, or even something that isn’t white. And don’t forget about your accessories! A great pair of shoes, some statement jeweler, and a fun veil can really make your look complete.

Think Outside the Box for Your Flowers

If you’re not into traditional bouquets, try carrying a potted plant or dried flowers instead. You could also get creative with your flower arrangements by using non-traditional vases or hanging them from the ceiling!

Use Creative Lighting to Set the Mood

Lighting can really transform a space, so use it to your advantage! String lights are always a good choice, but you could also try lanterns, candles, or even fairy lights. And don’t forget about your reception space – creative lighting can make it look even more magical.

Bring in Some Unique Furniture

If you’re going for a rustic vibe, try using some antique pieces or farmhouse tables. For a more modern look, use geometric shapes or clean lines. And if you want something truly unique, you could always rent some furniture!

Incorporate Your Hobbies into the décor

Do you have a hobby that you’re passionate about? Why not incorporate it into your wedding décor! Use books as part of your centerpieces or table decorations if you love to read. Or, if you’re into baking, use cookies or cupcakes as part of your dessert display. There are endless possibilities, so get creative!

Personalize Your Décor

Add your names, initials, or wedding date to signs, favors, and other décor items. This is a great way to make your wedding day even more special and memorable.

Over to You

Planning an unconventional wedding can be a piece of work, until it isn’t. We’re sure the above-listed tips will help you skip the idea of planning boring weddings and help you plan a wedding your generations will remember. Good luck!