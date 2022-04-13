VTOPS Machinery Proudly Provided an Intelligent Whey Protein Packaging Machine for a German Customer

March 2022, Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co., Ltd. successfully delivered a fully automatic whey protein packaging machine to a Germany Customer. It is understood that this is not the first time that Vtops Machinery has delivered powder packaging machinery to German customers. They have provided various packaging solutions, including milk powder tin can filling canning turnkey projects, to German customers in the past years.

Ms Tina Han is the sales consultant of Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd. She is responsible for consulting, sales, delivery, installation, training and other work in negotiating with the German customer.

Ms Tina proudly introduced to us, “The demand of the German customer is to fill 1800 grams of protein powder into prefabricated bags. At the same time, high filling accuracy is required. I am proud to recommend a pick fill seal (PFS) packaging machine to him. And, the PFS machine is equipped with 2 dosing and dispensing devices for whey protein, it is 30L and 50L dry powder fillers.”

It is worth mentioning that the PFS packaging machine is equipped with patented technology of fill-by-weight technique from Vtops Machinery. The fill-by-weight technique will be very close to the set weight, and the weight after packaging will be within 2 grams. Facts have proved that this is feasible, and customers greatly appreciate the fill-by-weight packaging system.

What is Fill-by-Weight System?

A fill-by-weight system is to integrate a weighing chip, and the weighing chip feeds back the real-time weight to the processing centre while filling. If the processing centre receives that the filled weight of the weighing chip is consistent with the target weight, it will issue an instruction to the filling motor to stop filling and complete a fill cycle.

Filling by weight requires simultaneous processing of multiple signals from filling, weighing chips, index, etc. This fil-by-weight system is used for high-end packaging methods that require precision. The fil-by-weight system can be applied to multiple scenarios, such as the filling of pre-made pouches, glass bottles, plastic jars, tin cans, etc.

About Vtops Machinery

Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd is one of the top suppliers in China for filling and packaging machines, with a professional R&D and technical team in a self-built 40,000 square meter modern production factory.

And VTOPS has several product trademarks, proprietary technology patents, and CE certification. Besides, we are making great efforts to develop new products to meet different requirements. We have excellent teams who focus on product development & design, quality control & inspection and company running.