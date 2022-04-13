19-6A Tennis Standouts Tackle Region III Competition

By Terry Carter

Tompkins and Seven Lakes advanced the most tennis players to the Region III-6A meet that begins in Deer Park on Wednesday.

The Tompkins Falcons captured three individual titles last week at district, Seven Lakes and Taylor each won one title. Boys’ doubles champions Charles Kuchler and Mihir Amte of Tompkins set the pace with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over the Spartan team of Brian Ho-Tanav Kalra. The top two finishers in each district advance to the Region III-6A tournament.

In boys’ singles, Falcons Patrick Chen and Arjun Kumar played each other in the district finals with Chen winning convincingly, 6-1, 6-1. Both advanced. In girls’ singles, Tompkins’ Ananya Sriniketh topped Seven Lakes’ Nicole Tapia, 6-2, 6-3 for the title.

Seven Lakes’ netters Anna Bouleau and Liska Knight captured first place in girls’ doubles, defeating Cinco Ranch’s Kayla Wan and Anshu Lakshman, 6-0, 6-1.

And the Taylor brother-sister team of Jonathan Lin-Ally Lin beat Seven Lakes’ Karan Sora-Sofia Portillo, 6-1, 6-1.

Taylor’s Ally Lin and her partner Jonathan Lin captured the district mixed doubles championship recently. They are representing District 19-6A in the Region III-6A tennis tournament this week in Deer Park. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)