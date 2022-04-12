Understanding How Upshift’s Staffing Services Cater to Las Vegas Businesses

A business’ growth depends on several factors, including having the ability to hire qualified employees to meet labor demands. It’s not a stretch to say that in the modern corporate world, finding the right staff to meet deadlines and run operations smoothly is a challenge. According to a report by Forbes, more than 50% of businesses report having a tough time finding an excellent workforce.

Unfortunately, the staffing industry has not made talent acquisition an easy task, at least from the client’s perspective. Hiring employees is a risky endeavor, especially for Las Vegas companies that strive to attract high-level employees in competitive labor markets. Several factors trigger this outcome, which this guide explores, along with how Upshift provides a tangible solution.

Identifying the Problem

Many business owners often report that the conventional hiring process is time-consuming, expensive, and frustrating. A few of the complex operations behind this staffing model include posting job openings, screening applications, and conducting phone and in-person interviews. Even worse, the traditional hiring process has become even more costly even with the incorporation of technology and communication.

Companies have to pay more in agency fees for staffing companies that provide an average job success rate of less than 50%. For every opening posted on the classifieds, companies have to wait several weeks before getting a recruit. As a result of this trend, more employers have resorted to temporary staffing.

For many, the solution seems to be easy — hire temporary employees and save on recruitment, training, and payroll expenses. But the cost of hiring hourly employees is far from cheap.

A New Way Forward

Fortunately, the current job market is on an upward trajectory. This outcome has resulted in better labor market conditions and decreased labor shortages in many industries, including hospitality, warehousing, and distribution. In addition, the unemployment rate in the U.S. has dropped to 3.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, suggesting employers are hiring.

Understanding this growing demand and the aforementioned challenges, Upshift offers a cutting-edge way for companies to recruit and onboard employees. Focused on the Nevada labor market, the staffing platform connects employers in Las Vegas with pre-vetted, skilled and experienced candidates looking to work in a wide range of industries.

What Makes Upshift Stand Out?

Since launching in 2016, Upshift has successfully developed and deployed innovative, scalable, and cost-effective technology to meet the specific needs of businesses in the Las Vegas region. In a relatively short time, it has become a reputable staffing platform that works with businesses of all sizes.

As highlighted below, Upshift has taken several innovative approaches that enable employers to meet specific hiring requirements and hire the best-fit candidates, without breaking the bank.

Optimum Business Operations with Little Or No Downtime

The ability to recruit additional staff when and as needed allows businesses to keep operations at maximum capacity, which is what the flexible staffing platform considers while matching skilled candidates with available positions. The ability to recruit qualified Upshifters, on-demand, without the inconvenience and delays of traditional recruitment methods allow companies to get back to core business quickly.

Availability of Workforce

Unlike traditional staffing providers that have limited reach, Upshift has access to a worldwide talent pool of over 70,000 workers. What’s more? An additional quality is Upshift’s team of expert Account Managers being able to work closely with employers to fully understand their business models and recruitment requirements. Hence, businesses can always find the right candidate who can take on a particular job.

High Success Rate

Upshift has delivered several successful business outcomes for a variety of employers in Nevada. Rarely do clients hire multiple candidates in a short period. The fact that a single recruitment process can lead to multiple hires makes the platform unique.

The platform’s success in helping local businesses penetrate the Nevada labor market is in the numbers. Upshift surpasses the industry average (42%) by 53.6%, meaning 95.6% of hires are profitable.

Transparency

In line with the desire to help businesses hire qualified and experienced employees, Upshift promotes the use of advanced online tools for transparency and accountability to ensure businesses enjoy a positive experience, especially in the area of pricing, contract terms, and unlimited support. Clients can log in and see details about Upshifters like ratings, skills, and hourly wage, among other key information.

Cost-Effectiveness and Efficiency

Hiring labor via Upshift’s staffing platform is not only convenient but cost-effective. Employers save up to 50% in hiring expenses compared to the fees other recruitment agencies charge. Not to mention the platform’s quick turnaround of hiring employees and its no-hassle contract terms.

By eliminating agencies from the equation, business owners can be sure of receiving the best deals from skilled workers. Likewise, employers can manage the entire recruitment process on the go via a convenient mobile app.

Flexibility to Downscale or Upscale Workforce

Additionally, the staffing platform offers the flexibility to reduce and upgrade labor according to business size and demands. This way, employers don’t have to go through the hurdles of infusing extra resources in training and onboarding. To sustain scalability, Upshift provides hourly staffing options to address fluctuating workforce demands as they arise, without incurring additional costs.

This solution has transformed the way businesses in Las Vegas recruit employees. Many employers have reported increased revenue and productivity, thanks to the efficient use of human capital. For SMEs, it has never been a better time to partner with a professional staffing platform that focuses on recruiting the right staff to meet labor demands and deliver business success.

The Bottom Line

Recruitment is crucial to business success. Staff placement at the right time at the right place can lead to increased efficiency and productivity, as well as better customer satisfaction and market share. Despite the availability of the world’s largest talent pool, conventional recruitment methods are often cumbersome and inefficient. Upshift is engineered to resolve such concerns and has transformed how businesses hire qualified workers.

By reducing hiring costs, improving efficiency, and increasing business success, the platform helps local businesses attract and retain the best talents available. As an alternative to traditional staffing models, the platform matches qualified candidates with the right opportunities, so businesses don’t need to look elsewhere for qualified candidates.