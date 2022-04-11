The Best Providers of Live Games in Polish Casinos

The iGaming market is going crazy for the latest live dealer games. However, who’s responsible for these games? Let’s find out!

The popularity of live casino games has increased exponentially over the last couple of years – especially in countries like Poland, which are regarded as one of the best iGaming countries out there.

This has created the need for Polish online casinos – or like the locals call them “kasyna internetowe w Polsce” – to improve their players’ experience. To do so, they rely on the best live games providers, which we show you below.

Live Casino Games in Poland

Nowadays, the concept of online casinos has extended beyond the simple slots and online table games.

To stay ahead of the curve and meet the new expectations of the modern gambler, they have expanded the levels of virtual experience and have moved on to make it more real.

This is achieved through live casino games, which offer a much more realistic gaming experience, as it is possible to interact with the dealer and other players.

However, the software development of these games is different from that of online games, so many software providers have specialized in this market. Here is a list of the best live gaming providers.

Evolution Gaming

Without a doubt, the all-time king of live dealer games in Poland and the rest of the world is Evolution Gaming. Thanks to dozens of fantastic and very original games, EG is seen as the crème de la crème of live dealers on the internet.

Evolution Gaming has been on the market since 2006 and since then it has been awarded multiple awards and recognitions for being a leader in the live casino world. These are their most famous games:

Monopoly Live

Power Blackjack

Crazy Time

Dream Catcher

Lightning Roulette

Pragmatic Play

It is one of the leaders in the iGaming industry and one that has concentrated its efforts on developing games that are perfectly suited for both computers and mobiles.

You will find this firm in some of the best casinos in Poland and also the rest of the world.

Microgaming

This gigantic brand is one of the most famous providers in both online and live casino games. The brand was founded in 1994, so its strong point is the experience and solidity of its development.

Microgaming is characterized by the quality of its graphics and sound effects, as well as the premiun development of streaming services for the interaction of the participants at the tables.

NetEnt

This famous provider of online and live gambling games is one of the most recognized by players all over the world. It has been operating since 1996 and was created in Stockholm.

NetEnt is characterized by using state-of-the-art technology in its developments, as well as the collaboration of expert players who evaluate every detail of the games that will be offered in casinos all over the world.

Playtech

This company was founded in 1999 and is also based in the Isle of Man. It is one of the most complete developers in the industry and covers both online and live games.

Playtech is characterized by providing a personalized experience to each player even when they are within the same table. All this while maintaining the fluidity and quality of graphics and connectivity.

Conclusion

In short, the best live game providers are those that are constantly innovating. They focus on improving their developments and creating new gaming experiences for an increasingly demanding public.

On top of that, online casinos often offer bonuses especially geared towards the live games section.