Check Out These 3 Outdoor Areas of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is one of those places where there are so many things to love about it. It is a major city that has many things to involve everyone in the family.

From the different types of food to the different breweries the city has to offer, you will never get bored here. It is the second-largest city in PA and is home to many famous parks and areas we still visit today.

The affordable living and outdoor areas here will have Pittsburgh houses for sale catching your eye one by one.

The many historical outdoor areas will have you traveling all over the city to see what makes these parks and areas so attractive.

Frick Park

When looking for a place to relax while the kids have fun on the playground, this is the park for your family.

Frick Park is the largest municipal park in Pittsburgh. Covering over 644 acres of land it is known to be one of the city’s most historical parks.

The park is mainly known for its blue slide. The slide usually has people sliding down it on pieces of cardboard floating around. The park became more of an attraction after the rapper, Mac Miller, named one of his albums after the slide in 2011.

There are also many events that take place in the park from time to time. An upcoming event is the forest bathing that usually takes place at the beginning of spring each year.

Enjoy the historical value of the park while exploring one of the most famous outdoor areas of Pittsburgh!

North Shore Riverfront Trail

Looking to experience a workout the whole family can do? This 10.10 mile out and back trail near the city is definitely one that will make plenty of memories with your family and friends.

The North Shore Riverfront trail will have the whole family sweating while getting to see some really great views of the city.

The trail is a very popular place for biking, as well as furry friends as long as they are kept leashed.

It is a very popular outdoor attraction, so you can expect to see many people riding, walking, or running on this trail.

Riverview Park

When in the city looking for a historical picnic area, Riverview park can be your spot for sunshine and fun times.

It is the fourth largest municipal park in Pittsburgh and includes a public pool, playground, and even concerts in the summertime.

The park used to be known for its zoo, merry-go-round, and bear pit. Yet, it still brings the same joy to people now as when it used to have these other attractions. It is a great place to make new memories with your family while exploring the Pittsburgh area!

It is a great park to stroll, picnic, and find activities to do for all ages in your family. It is one of the great outdoor areas that the city has to offer.