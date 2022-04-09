Some Common Reasons for Outlook PST File Corruption 

Even though Microsoft Outlook is one of the best messaging and calendaring applications in the world that has millions of users, it suffers from massive Outlook data files related flaws such as PST File corruption. MS Outlook dominates the desktop email client market but this issue is troublesome for the users.

Most of the MS Outlook data-related problems occur due to the PST files that store millions of mailbox items, such as calendar items, contacts, tasks, attachments, emails, and notes on the local drive.

When the MS Outlook PST files are corrupted or damaged, it will create various Outlook errors and prevent users from delivering or receiving emails in their mailbox. Additionally, PST file corruption can ultimately cause data loss.

In this article, we will discuss some common reasons associated with PST file corruption and some effective tips to prevent them easily. Continue reading this article to know more.

Oversize or Large Size of the PST File

In the previous outlook versions such as 2007 and 2003, the size limit of the ANSI PST file is 2GB. Though, the updated versions of the MS Outlook such as 2010 or later come with a UNICODE PST file that has a size limit of 20GB. When the size of the PST file exceeds the recommended limit, the performance of the MS Outlook will be degraded. As a result, users will face problems receiving or sending emails in their mailbox.

These are the early signs of a problem with the PST file. As the size of the PST file will grow larger after exceeding the limit, you will face inconsistencies which will ultimately lead to errors and cause PST file corruption.

If you want to avoid PST file corruption due to an over-sizing problem, you should use the Outlook archive option and clean the deleted or spam folders regularly.

System or Outlook Crash

The MS Outlook or system isn’t indestructible and it might crash due to various hardware failures. Issues with the operating system and problems with the installed software can also cause major consequences. If the MS Outlook or system crashes during your work, it will severely damage the PST file and will lead to data loss. In some cases, if some severe issues are the cause of the system or Outlook crash, you won’t be able to reboot your system. You will lose all the data files permanently. As per Throttle net, malicious software can cause system crash.

To prevent such complications from taking place, you’re suggested to use a decent hardware configuration while also keeping the system optimized properly with the updated versions of the software. Do not install the OS beta version as they are full of crashes, bugs, and glitches.

Force Shutdown

Just like the system crash, force shutdown, or abrupt shutdown due to various reasons when the MS Outlook is running, completing, and saving tasks will cause serious consequences on the PST files saved on the system. These events can also cause permanent damage to the PST data file which will lead to significant data loss.

Even though force shutdown is manual, power failure is the primary cause of the abrupt shutdown. To prevent such complications, you should purchase a UPS. If you use a laptop, make sure you notice the battery level. Keeping the charger connected while working is also a great solution. If you think your laptop battery is defective, make sure you replace it as soon as possible.

Force Close Outlook

If your system or hardware is incompatible, MS Outlook might stop responding. Not to mention, this issue will prevent you from receiving emails in the mailbox. You might want to use the task manager to force close the MS Outlook application immediately, but restarting the Outlook forcefully will cause more problems. Additionally, closing the MS Outlook application forcefully will cause PST file corruption.

The MS Outlook application freezes due to its incapability of completing an application, such as processing or updating the PST files. In such circumstances, you need to wait until the application starts responding automatically. However, even if Outlook fails to respond after a couple of minutes, you might need to restart the application. In short words, always wait for the MS Outlook to respond before you force close to prevent any PST file corruption.

Storage Damage or Drive Errors

Various errors and complications in the storage media can undoubtedly damage the PST file header. This is because some parts of the PST sectors are preventing MS Outlook from completing and saving files properly. Low available storage can also affect the PST files and lead to different complications. The drive can either crash or stop responding to your commands, which will freeze the system. The crashes due to the system freeze will corrupt pst file.

This is why you need to pay close attention to the health of the disk using a smart drive monitoring tool. If the drive is unhealthy, make sure you don’t use it to prevent data corruption.

Conclusion

You can prevent MS Outlook PST file corruption if you follow this guideline. Make sure you always repair your PST file properly. If you have any other questions, comment below to let us know.