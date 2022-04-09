Jordan, Seven Lakes Advance To Region III Finals

By Terry Carter

A first-year varsity, boys’ soccer team is no barrier for the Jordan Warriors.

The Warriors have heard the doubters who say a team with no seniors cannot go deep into the playoffs. Jordan boys’ soccer coach Jason Meekins is a believer in the potential of talent, and the Warriors have proven that age is not a requirement to reach the Region III-5A soccer finals.

On Friday night, Jordan battled a talented Foster team in a scoreless first. Then the Warriors (17-6-2) solved the puzzle and raced to a 3-1 regional semifinal win. The second-half surge required extra effort because all four teams playing at Turner Stadium in Humble on Friday are strong and were carrying momentum into the semifinal match.

But the underclassmen of Jordan High School emerged victorious, as did Northeast Early College (13-7-4), which won a 2-2 shootout, 10-9, in the early Friday semifinal. The teams will meet on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Turner Stadium for the Region III-5A trophy and a state tournament spot.

“We had guys really step up for us tonight,” Jordan boys’ soccer coach Meekins said after the match. “I told our coaches, ‘if we get one, we’ll get three’ and we found a way to get three tonight. That’s been our motto all season. We build confidence with the first goal”.

After falling behind 1-0 early in the second half, the Warriors sophomore wing Chris Segura collected an assist when he passed to freshman midfielder Marcelo Ojeda for the tying goal with 25 minutes remaining.

It was the beginning of the young scoring parade that has netted more than 50 goals this season. Year one of the Jordan varsity boys’ soccer squad has been enjoyable, to say the least.

Noa Betancourt scored the second goal in the top-left corner on a pin-point cross. And junior forward Hani Taan closed out the match with yet another goal in his standout season to make 3-1.

“I think our first year has been fun more than anything. We are establishing another Katy ISD school that is a good program,” Meekins said. “We’ve talked about leaving a legacy. And the boys want to keep going.”

The Region III-6A boys’ championship will include the young and dynamic Seven Lakes Spartans (19-1-3), who downed Deer Park, 4-0, at Abshire Stadium in Deer Park. The Spartans will meet Cy Creek (23-2-1) at 2:30 p.m. at Abshire. Cy Creek defeated Strake Jesuit, 4-0, on Friday.

IMAGE 1785

The Seven Lakes Spartans scored early and often against Deer Park on Friday to win 4-0 and advance to Saturday’s Region III-6A final at 2:30 p.m. in Deer Park. The Jordan Warriors won, 3-1, and will play in Humble at 1 p.m. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)