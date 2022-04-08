Igloo Continues Its Sustainability Mission With The Release Of An ECOCOOL® Edition Of The Bestselling Trailmate Cooler

Today, Igloo — in another big step in its mission to become the most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth — released the all-new ECOCOOL® Trailmate, an eco-friendly edition of the bestselling, all-terrain wheeled cooler now made with post-consumer recycled plastic. The ECOCOOL Trailmate expands upon a collection of previously released ECOCOOL styles and can be purchased now at igloocoolers.com/ecocool .

“We’re charging full speed ahead in our mission to become the most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth, and this year we’re doing it on all-terrain wheels with our customer-favorite Trailmate cooler,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “By adding an ECOCOOL option, made with post-consumer recycled plastic, to one of our top-selling products, we’re effectively helping to divert hundreds of thousands of pounds of trashed plastic from the landfill.”

The Igloo ECOCOOL Collection is made with a recycled resin compound that is the first of its kind in repurposing post-consumer plastic derived from discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs that would normally end up in landfills throughout the world. In 2021, Igloo utilized 150,000 pounds of recycled resin through ECOCOOL, which is equivalent to saving the landfill space of 10 football fields. By the end of 2022, ECOCOOL will have saved the landfill space of 32 football fields through the utilization of 374,000 pounds of recycled resin.

Igloo’s new ECOCOOL Trailmate is built with 98% post-consumer recycled resin in the outside body and lid, 48% post-consumer recycled resin in the liner and Igloo’s better-for-the-planet THERMECOOL™ insulation. The Trailmate joins five existing ECOCOOL styles as the most feature-loaded in the collection; it includes an impressive variety of handy design details, like all-terrain wheels, telescoping handle, bottle openers, dry storage areas, removable butler tray, umbrella holders, tie-down points and much more.

The ECOCOOL Trailmate, featuring a 70-quart capacity that can fit up to 112 12-ounce cans, is available today for $339.99 at igloocoolers.com/ecocool , while supplies last.

