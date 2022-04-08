Danielle Wright Joins the Katy Area Economic Development Council Board of Governors

Woman-owned Construction Company President Proudly Serves the Tri-County Area

KATY, Texas, April 7, 2022 — The Katy Area Economic Development Council has welcomed Danielle Wright and her unique perspective as the president of a woman-owned construction company to its board of governors.

Wright founded Right Choice Development and Construction in 2016, located in Katy, Texas, and is also a member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), and the Women’s Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA). She is active in the Fulshear-Katy Area Chamber of Commerce.

As a Katy-area resident since 1983, Wright became a successful serial entrepreneur after attending James E. Taylor High School. She embraced a steadfast business philosophy: “I believe in providing excellent customer service and creating relationships built on trust, and this sets me apart from my competitors.”

Her first entrepreneurial venture came in 1998 when she and two other women operated Intellifacts Corporation, an employment screening company. The business was named one of Houston’s fastest-growing companies two years in a row. Starting with just three employees, it quickly grew over five years to thirty employees and $2 million in yearly sales.

In 2004, Wright created Katy Cab and Limo Co., Katy’s first full-service transportation company. She purchased a fleet of ten vehicles ranging from town cars to SUVs to stretch limousines. Many of the vehicles transported business executives to and from Houston airports and provided cruise terminal transportation, as well as local cab service. After six years, Wright sold the business to Carey Limousine, the nation’s largest transportation company.

Wright segued into the health and wellness industry. She and a physician business partner owned and operated Ageless Med Spa, an award-winning med spa in Katy and the surrounding areas. Wright thrived in an industry where she helped people look and feel their very best. Ageless Med Spa was sold in December of 2016.

Although Wright excels at building businesses, her proudest accomplishments are her two children, William and Jenna, her marriage to her best friend James Wright, and the roots she has established in her hometown, Katy, Texas.

About Right Choice Development and Construction:

Right Choice Development and Construction is a rapidly growing commercial construction firm and a Certified City of Houston Women Business Enterprise. The company operates within the statewide Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program and the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program — both under the Small Business Administration (SBA). In 2019, the company was named in GC Magazine among the Best Tenant Improvement (office) Contractors in Houston. Visit rightchoicedevelopment.com to learn more, or contact Holly Chervnsik at SuburbanBuzz.

About the Katy Area Economic Development Council:

Founded in 2003, the Katy Area Economic Development Council’s mission is to lead the economic development efforts of the Katy area to recruit, retain and expand new high quality, high impact companies, jobs, and talent to improve the quality of life and place of Katy area residents. Since its inception, the Katy Area EDC has grown to over 200 members and has assisted in the creation of thousands of jobs and billions in capital investment. Katy Area EDC is a full-service private, non-profit, 501 (c) 6 economic development corporation.