What Can a Bakers Rack Be Used For?

Bakers racks are a great addition to any kitchen, but did you know that they can be used for more than just baking? In fact, there are a ton of different things that you can do with a baker’s rack in your home.

Keep reading to learn some of the best ways to use a bakers rack in your space.

What Can I Use a Bakers Rack For?

In the market for a baker’s rack? Here are some of the best ways to use one – some of which you might have never heard of!

1. Baking

Using a baker’s rack for baking is an obvious choice – after all, it’s what these pieces of furniture were made for! You can put baked goods on a rack to cool quickly while also storing flour, sugar, rolling pins, and other baking necessities here, too.

2. Bathroom Storage

Putting a baker’s rack in the bathroom is another clever idea. You can put towels, toiletries, and toilet paper here to make it easily accessible for visitors.

3. Portable Bar Cart

Baker’s racks are great for entertaining guests. You can buy a model with a built-in wine compartment and stemware holder to be ready for anything – and many even come with wheels so you can slide them around to wherever they need to go!

4. Swimwear Organization

Have a pool house? Sounds like a great place for a baker’s rack! You can keep clean rolled-up towels here. Many racks even have built-in hooks so you can hang up goggles, wet swimwear, or sunscreen, too.

5. Hiding Toys

If you constantly find yourself dealing with unending piles of toy clutter, a baker’s rack is a great choice. Add storage baskets to conceal unsightly toys or buy one with built-in storage instead.

6. TV Stand

A corner baker’s rack is the perfect choice if you’re looking for one that can hold a television, books, or keepsakes.

7. Gardening

A baker’s rack is perfect for holding pots of herbs or even for supporting plants like ivy and roses that like to climb. The back of the rack can serve as a trellis! Most baker’s racks are made out of weather-resistant materials like steel but double-check when you buy to be sure.

8. Coffee Bar

Put a small coffee maker, coffee cups, and creamer and sugar on your baker’s rack to make a fun morning coffee bar.

9. Mudroom Storage

Need more space to stash bins of mail, extra keys, and even boots in your entryway? A baker’s rack is a great option.

10. Microwave Stand

Last but not least, you can also use your baker’s rack as a microwave stand. There are special models designed just for this, but most are sturdy enough regardless. Just make sure it has a compartment that’s large enough to hold a microwave of any depth and width!

How Do You Use a Baker’s Rack in the Kitchen?

A baker’s rack can be used for storage, organization, and as a display area. If you’re looking to add a baker’s rack to your kitchen, take a look at some of the different options available online.

You’ll find that there are many styles and sizes to choose from – so you’re sure to find one that meets your needs.