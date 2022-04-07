Garage door-Look at these most common aspects

You come home at night and find that your garage door does not work. Has the engine failed? Is it the controller? Alternatively, is it something more serious? Do not worry. We are going to see the most frequent questions about repairing garage doors and the most common types of breakdowns.

Is it possible to replace a section of the garage door?

Garage doors can deteriorate, especially at the bottom. In fact, one of the most frequent incidents, especially when the garage entrance is on a slope, is collision with the garage door. In the case of sectional doors, the repair is very simple. You just have to disassemble the sash and replace the damaged section with another. If it was sliding or swing door, there is a chance of having to replace the entire door leaf.

In case of emergencies, do not forget to call Lewis River Doors, offering garage door repair service.

The door control fails, what could be the cause of the fault?

It may seem obvious but it is one of the things to check first before calling a specialist for a garage door repair. It is that sometimes the problem is not mechanical, but the command. The most basic is to check the battery. After that, inspect the signal receiver. Another possibility is that there is a frequency jammer nearby. The most important thing is not to manipulate the door. The vast majority of systems have a manual mechanism.

Which is better, repair or replace a garage door?

A repair will always be cheaper than replacing the entire garage door, as long as you trust the skills of a qualified professional who will guarantee the repair. However, sometimes it can be more convenient to replace the old door, especially if updating it is very expensive compared to a new invoice kit. When the fault is serious and the door is old, replacing it with a more advanced model can always be a good investment for our home and a security improvement.

Garage door opener failure

Automated garage doors may encounter several issues, such as the garage door does not close or open properly, or it shakes, stops, and starts suddenly. The rails may be dirty or clogged. The most common is that it is some kind of electrical fault or a connection that has come loose. Another possibility is the failure of the automation.

Obstructions in the guide system

Obstruction in the guide system is nothing new. Over time, grease, dirt, debris, stones accumulate and form clog in the line. You can simply vacuum clean it and wash the lines for easy cases. In this case, the system must be disassembled. For severe situation, you must call the expert.

Breakage of cables, guides or springs or hinges

All these are elements that suffer especially over time and the wear caused by the continued use of the door. Changing the steel cable of the garage door is not complicated, but a professional must do. The same goes for replacing the garage door spring. As for the price, it will depend on the parts and the model.

Now that you know the basics, we recommend you to get in touch with a professional now and ask for online quote.