Sam Houston Area Council Launches Inaugural Scouting’s Spring of Service Project

The local council celebrates the birthday of Scouting with the commencement of a three-month community service initiative to contribute over 100,000 service hours across 16 counties

The Sam Houston Area Council Boy Scouts of America is honored to announce a new community-wide service project, Scouting’s Spring of Service. The inaugural service provides an opportunity for Scouting families across 16 counties to make a direct and positive impact in their local neighborhoods through a variety of philanthropic service projects. Over the next three months, approximately 400 troops and packs will be conducting around 400 projects across Southeast Texas, volunteering over 100,000 service hours and hosting philanthropy events ranging from donation drives to community cleanups.

The Boy Scouts of America strive to prepare America’s youth to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law, such as loyalty, reverence and bravery. Throughout the history of Scouting, families have continuously answered the call to work together in service. From caring for the environment to assisting neighbors in need, Scouts have always been a force of positivity and goodness in our communities.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the Sam Houston Area Council’s inaugural Scouting’s Spring of Service. This is an incredible milestone for our organization and community as it will be one of the largest service projects we have coordinated to date. We anticipate over 100,000 service hours to be given back to our local communities,” said Marvin D. Smith, CEO, Sam Houston Area Council. “As a community-service driven organization, our Scouts are always looking for new and innovative ways to help both our neighbors and the environment. With this project, we look forward to making a major impact while creating memorable moments among our Scouts.”

The Scouting’s Spring of Service projects will span across 16 counties. A sample of projects include:

– Scouts living in Alief and Fort Bend school districts will be cooking and delivering food to a local fire station on Saturday, Feb. 12.

– On Tuesday, March 1, a troop in the Klein area will begin a monthly partnership with Benignus Elementary to maintain the landscaping next to the entrance of the school. The troop plans to weed the area, plant flowers in the spring and clean up the property from trash and debris.

– A pack in the eastern area and southwest side of the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD will work alongside the Texas Conservation Fund on Saturday, March 26 to volunteer in Trash Bash, the largest clean-up event in Texas.

To conclude the Scouting’s Spring of Service projects and celebrate Earth Day, Sam Houston Area Council is hosting an Eagle Scout Alumni project at Houston Botanic Garden Saturday, April 23. Volunteers will experience the benefits of time in nature while fostering teamwork and conserving the environment. Alongside a professional horticultural staff, Eagle Scout alums will enhance their knowledge about nature and create a peaceful, rejuvenating space for Houston residents.

“I am proud to join my fellow Eagle Scouts in another impactful service project,” says Cole Lester, Eagle Scout Alumni. “I’ve been a Scout since I was 6 years old, and my greatest memories involve helping the community. This project is unique because it’s a council-wide commitment with projects happening consecutively.”