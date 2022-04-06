Mental Health Heroes Classic: A Golf Tournament for Mental Health

The Second Annual Mental Health Heroes Classic was held on Wednesday, March 30th, and was a great success for the community and Shield Bearer. The tournament, held at Gleannloch Pines Golf Club in Spring, raised $20,000 for mental health access through sponsorships and tickets.

The Creekwood Grill provided lunch before the tournament. The golfers headed out on the course were able to interact with tent sponsors, including Renee Lee, Realtor, Shell Federal Credit Union, Sulcata Psychiatry, Tax-keeping by AC, and Stallion Roofing and Solar. After the tournament, everyone came in for a Texas BBQ lunch and a Hole-In-One Shootout on the 28th hole of the course! Unfortunately, no one won the $50,000 this year, but our fingers are crossed for a winner next year.

We want to take a moment to thank some of our sponsors, including Gold Sponsors – The Fitzpatrick Group, Northwest Dodge, Century 21 Brian Panacek, and Kingwood Pines Hospital. Our award sponsor: Keating Auto Group, and our Hole-in-One Sponsor: Katherine Darby Lee, Chair of our Board of Directors. Our Towel Sponsor – Edward Jones, Rick Skinner. Our Beverage Cart Sponsors: MRI Diagnostics and America’s ER.

Shield Bearer Counseling Centers is on a mission to help heal hearts in Northwest Houston and beyond. They strive to never turn anyone away based on their inability to pay. With locations from Katy to Conroe and telehealth options, there are possibilities for anyone in Texas. Shield Bearer will hold over 836 sessions in an average month, of which 63% are at a reduced price. Their monthly impact includes 67 victims of human trafficking, 46 first responders, and 39 veterans. Also included in their monthly impact are 126 people who suffer from PTSD or complex trauma and 21 people with suicide ideation, along with many others.

Shield Bearer Counseling Centers can be reached at 281-894-7222. They welcome anyone who can use someone to talk to, set up an appointment.

Please visit www.shieldbearer.org for more information or to find ways to support this vital cause.

Northwest Houston 12340 Jones Rd, STE 290 Houston, Texas 77070 (281) 894-7222 Tomball 455 School St, Suite 30 Tomball, TX 77375 (281) 894-7222 West Houston 17703 W Little York Rd. Houston, TX 77084 (281) 894-7222 Cypress Station 1340 Cypress Station Dr. Houston, TX 77090 (281) 894-7222 Montgomery County 1860 Longmire Rd. Conroe, TX 77304 (281) 894-7222

