Businesses Must Report Taxable Property By April 15

If you own a business in Harris County and have tangible personal property used to produce income such as office equipment or inventory, you must report that property to the Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) by April 15.

HCAD is reminding all business owners that they must report personal property to the appraisal district by filing a rendition listing the property. Personal property is tangible property that can be owned, but it does not include land or other structures attached to the land such as buildings or fences. Examples of personal property include computers, desks, chairs, office supplies, business inventory, machinery and vehicles used to produce income, along with other items used in the business.

A rendition is a report that lists all the taxable property the business owner owned or controlled on January 1 of this year. Owners do not have to render exempt property, such as church property with an approved religious exemption or an agriculture producer’s equipment used for farming.

Some renditions may be filed electronically using HCAD’s iFileTM system. If a unique iFileTM number is printed on the rendition form below the account number, the owner may render online by going to www.hcad.org and clicking “iFile A Rendition.” If no iFileTM number is printed on the rendition form, the owner will need to complete and file the form manually.

“The appraisal district may use the information submitted in the rendition to set business property values,” said Roland Altinger, chief appraiser.

If a rendition is not filed, filed late or not complete, a 10 percent penalty may be imposed. Filing a fraudulent rendition carries a 50 percent penalty if found guilty.

Property owners who need more time to file their renditions may file a written request with the chief appraiser on or before April 15 to receive an automatic extension to May 16. If there is a good cause, the chief appraiser may also grant an additional 15 days after the postponed deadline.

The appraisal district has already mailed personal property rendition forms to businesses known to have been operating in Harris County during 2021. However, all business owners are required to file renditions whether or not they have received notification. A rendition form is available on the appraisal district’s website at www.hcad.org under the “Forms” tab along with information on the rules of the process.