What Scores You Can Use To Get The Perfect Custom FIFA Card

Almost every football fan has something special that is connected with the game. Some will have tailored t-shirts, and some can have a custom FIFA card. Of course, this is something new as many fewer football enthusiasts know about the bespoke football card. You can get the design of your own wish. However, in this post, you will learn about the scores you can use to make your card look game-spirited. Scroll down to know in detail.

Which Scores You can Add to Your Tailored Football Card

1: PAC

PAC score is the score that shows the player’s pace. It’s one of the important considerations when analyzing the score of football players. What do you mean by pace? It’s the ability of the player to run fast by managing the ball. Many football players lack it, and only a few accomplish it. However, those who can do it have helped the team to win the game. With your customized FIFA card, you can have a high PAC score that will make you feel great.

2: SHO

Another important score that one can add to their personalized football cards is the SHO, which stands for shooting. It’s the technique of the football player to put the ball into the rival’s net. However, there are three shooting techniques that can be used by the player :

Instep Drive: You might have seen this when a player is hit from a distance. Here, the player has used the instep-drive method.

Chip/Lob: This approach is followed by the player when the opponent team’s goalkeeper is away from his goals. However, this is not an easy shot as it requires advanced skills.

Swerve Shot: The popular British movie “Bend It Like Beckham” has shown this shot where the player places his non-kicking foot alongside but a bit behind the ball.

3: PAS

PAS stands for passing. As the name suggests, you can easily conclude what is passing in the football. When players connect with each other by passing the ball. They make sure the ball is not delivered to the opponent, and once they get the opportunity, they will put the ball in the competing team’s net.

4: DRI

DRI is also a significant score that customers can add to their customizable FIFA cards. DRI means dribbling, where a player manages to move with the ball and save the ball from the opponent. Dribbling is highly challenging to do and requires a great amount of practice as the rival team players do not leave a chance to get the ball on their side.

5: DEF

DEF refers to defending. It’s one of the smart approaches that players use. The defenders combat the attacker by shooting, passing, or dribbling the ball. It again requires skills and practice.

6: PHY

PHY score represents the player’s physical attributes such as strength when playing the game, stamina to handle the game even when the team is scoring less, and jumps involved.

Above are the six FIFA scores that anyone can use for designing custom football cards and making them look professional.