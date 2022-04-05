Making the most of online casinos: what do they offer that traditional casinos don’t?

The gambling industry is in the midst of a massive change. Just like retail, communications, entertainment and many other industries, the gambling sector is facing a digital revolution. Goods and services are just as easy, if not easier, to access online. Online casinos and sportsbooks are no exception.

At the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the choice between online and land-based casino was an easy one to make. Most land-based casinos were closed or operating at a reduced capacity, and even when they were open, health concerns made them less attractive.

Now that the world has opened back up, large numbers of people are still choosing online casinos. This article will look at the reasons why, and specifically, what they offer that traditional casinos do not.

Better rewards programs and perks

Paul Thomas Anderson’s casino movie Hard Eight (1996) does a beautiful job of catching the anticipation and ennui that seem to both hang over the casino floor as it tells the story of a professional gambler teaching a young man the tricks of the trade. One of those tricks is how to take advantage of the perks and comps that a casino will offer to clients who look like they’re going to spend a lot of money.

These usually include food and drink vouchers, free valet parking, and occasionally even a comped room. While these are great perks, they aren’t ever really available to the average player and require you to spend enough money to get noticed.

Online casinos, on the other hand, offer perks to every player who visits their site. Welcome bonuses are the most common and usually include free spins and deposit matching. Daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal bonuses and promotions also spring up to make the experience even more rewarding.

Many online casinos also have loyalty or VIP programs that reward returning players. These can include access to exclusive promotions and prize draws, personal help when needed and higher withdrawal limits. The SkyCity Casino online loyalty program, for example, differs from the loyalty program that they offer at their land-based casinos and is more rewarding for players.

Convenience

Going to the casino isn’t a simple thing. You have to get dressed up (many casinos still have dress codes, even if they aren’t strictly enforced), drive there, and find parking or pay for valet parking. Once you’re there, you have to exchange cash for chips, order food and drinks, and walk around looking for the games you actually want to play. Online casinos remove all of this hassle.

We spend a lot of our time at home in bed or on the couch. They are the comfiest, coziest places in our homes and it can feel like a huge task to pull ourselves away from them to go to work or out for the day. Online casinos, like all mobile games, allow us to play our favorite games from the comfort of home. You don’t even have to change out of your pajamas to play.

With mobile casino apps, it’s also possible to play while you’re out and about, such as while you’re in line at the grocery store or riding the bus to work. Being able to play for a moment or two throughout the day is so much more convenient than having to dedicate an entire day to a casino trip.

It’s also much easier to find the games you’re looking for at an online casino. Land-based casinos are often designed to keep you inside, just like how stores are designed to direct you down every aisle. This can make it difficult to find your favorite slots. With an online casino, it’s as simple as entering the name or genre of slot you’re looking for into the search bar.

Consistent quality and variety

If you live near Las Vegas, Atlantic City or one of the major resort casinos dotted across the country, you’re going to be able to find a world-class gambling establishment within driving distance. For the majority of the country, however, access to a quality casino is limited.

Most casinos are simply too small to be able to offer the same selection as an online casino. Every slot machine and table game on the premises has to be popular enough to justify the floor space it takes up, which severely limits selection. Online casinos are able to offer as many games as they want, so there’s always something for everyone and you can consistently find good games