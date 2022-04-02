Katy ISD to Host “Family Matters” Volunteer Celebration

Katy ISD Volunteers in Public Schools Breakfast April 29th

Katy ISD’s annual Volunteer in Public Schools (VIPS) Celebration will return to the district’s Leonard Merrell Center on Friday, April 29th from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Hosted by Katy ISD Partners in Education and its VIPS Executive Board, the event honors and celebrates the thousands of school district volunteers who give the gift of their time and talents to Katy ISD students and teachers. The Founder & CEO of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, Tom Landis, will keynote the event which will also feature entertainment from Katy ISD campus principals, campus namesakes and students across Katy ISD.