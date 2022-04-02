Katy ISD Adjusts Elementary Bell Schedule for 2022-2023 School Year

When the 2022-2023 school year begins, Katy ISD elementary students will see a slight adjustment to their bell schedule. The adjusted elementary bell schedule will help alleviate transportation challenges related to route times and driver shortages. Effective August 2022, elementary campuses will fall under one of three tiers:

Tier A (7:50 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Mid-Tier (8:10 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.)

Tier B (8:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.)

“In an effort to maximize bus routes, minimize service delays and accommodate for our current driver shortage, the adjusted elementary bell schedule is a mechanism to assist the Transportation Department in improving the services it offers eligible bus riders,” said Ted Vierling, Chief of Operations at Katy ISD. “Additionally, this allows the District to better utilize its drivers,” added Vierling.

The bell schedule adjustment only affects elementary campuses. There will be no change to the 2022-2023 Katy ISD junior high and high school bell schedules. Below are the three tiers with assigned campuses:

Tier A Elementary Campuses (7:50 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Alexander Hutsell Rylander Campbell McRoberts Sundown Cimarron Memorial Parkway Winborn Hayes Rhoads WoodCreek

Mid-Tier Elementary Campuses (8:10 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.) Bear Creek Griffin Randolph Bethke Holland Shafer Bryant Katy Stanley Exley Mayde Creek West Memorial Fielder McElwain Williams Franz Morton Ranch Wilson Golbow Nottingham Country Wolfe

Tier B Elementary Campuses (8:30 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.) Creech King Schmalz Davidson Leonard Stephens Jenks Pattison Wolman Kilpatrick Robertson