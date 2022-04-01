Central Fort Bend Chamber April Ribbon Cutting Events

April 2022 – FORT BEND COUNTY, TX – The Central Fort Bend Chamber and the community will be celebrating the following Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies in the month of April for local businesses:

April 1st, 2022, at 3:00 PM: QuickMed Primary Care and Wellness, PLLC (117 Lane Drive Suite #2 Rosenberg, TX 77471)

April 7th, 2022, at 11:30 AM: Anchor Bend Church (1400 FM 2218 Richmond, TX 77469)

April 8th, 2022, at 9:00 AM: RE/MAX Traditions (306 Morton St Richmond, TX 77469)

April 8th, 2022, at 3:00 PM: Mighty Moose (6007 FM 2218 Richmond TX, 77469)

April 19th, 2022, at 11:30 AM: Holiday Inn Express (1720 Spacek Rd. Rosenberg, TX 77469)

All Central Fort Bend Chamber Ribbon Cuttings are FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Light bites will be provided at each event.