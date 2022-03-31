Soccer Playoffs: Four Local Team Thriving

By Terry Carter

Katy soccer teams remain alive and battling in the 5A and 6A postseason fray.

State-ranked Seven Lakes girls may have the biggest test of the year on Friday at 5:30 p.m. when the Lady Spartans take on top-ranked, unbeaten, untied Ridge Point at Tully Stadium in the Spring Branch ISD on Dairy Ashford.

The Seven Lakes boys’ squad, coming off a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Cy Ridge, faces a familiar face in the Taylor Mustangs on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium. Taylor brings size and strength into the District 19-6A rematch while the Spartans will stretch the field numerous scoring threats and speed.

The Jordan Warriors will face Weiss on Friday at 7 p.m. at La Grange High School.

And the Tompkins girls’ team will play Stratford at Tully in the second game of the doubleheader with a 7:30 p.m. start, according to information from Katy ISD Athletics.