Kim Scorches Field, Leads Seven Lakes To District Golf Title

By Terry Carter

Seven Lakes standout golfer Maelynn Kim dominated the District 19-6A Golf Tournament held in Cinco Ranch this week. The junior fired rounds of 69-69—138 (-4) to win medalist honors by 18 shots.

Playing in high winds on both days, Kim notched three bogeys and five birdies during her opening round on the par-71, 5,167-yard layout at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch in Katy. On Wednesday, Kim opened with an even-par 36 (two birdies, two bogeys), then fired a 2-under-par 33 on the closing nine holes. With consistent winds making the layout more challenging than usual.

Kim averaged 2.75 shots on par-3 holes — she was very accurate with her iron play despite the winds. And the Seven Lakes junior birdied every other par-5 she played, averaging 4.5 shots in an impressive display.

In the girls’ district team race, Seven Lakes cruised to a 35-shot victory, firing rounds of 340-328—668. Taylor rallied from a day one deficit of 18 shots to edge Cinco Ranch for second place. The Lady Mustangs shot 365-338—703 to slip past a talented Cinco Ranch team, which shot 347-357—704 for third place. Tompkins (385-383—768) placed fourth.

Individually Cinco Ranch standout Mallory Luitweiler finished second with rounds of 77-79—156 (+8), just ahead of Taylor’s top finisher, Faith Chang (83-75—158). Tompkins top medalist Annika Choi placed fourth with rounds of 82-80—162.

The District 19-6A boys’ golf tournament will be held at Falcon Point Country Club in Katy on Monday and Tuesday. Tee times are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with the final foursome teeing at 10:20 a.m.