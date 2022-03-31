How to get rid of your cat urine odor in 3 steps

You may be experiencing some problems with your furry friend’s tendency to urinate outside of the litter box. This smell can be challenging to eliminate and almost impossible to hide. So, read on to understand this topic better and start tackling it today!

Understanding why getting rid of cat odor is so challenging

One of the biggest disadvantages is that cat urine smell worsens as time goes by. With time, the bacteria present in cat urine tends to decompose and releases an ammonia-like odor. This is characteristic of stale urine which is harder to mask than more mild-smelling substances. This stench might be even worse if your cat is a male. Males give out hormones in their urine which marks their territory, allowing female cats to know they are around. So, with so many factors making cat odor unpleasant, what can you do about it?

Start by trying a DIY product that can help you through your cleaning process

Baking soda and vinegar can be a great start to cleaning cat odor. Vinegar functions to remove the long-lasting odor of sprayed urine since it is an acid that can neutralize the alkaline salts present in urine stains. Using a water and vinegar solution can be utilized on floors and walls.

Enzyme-based cleaners work well on cushions, linens, mattresses, and carpets. Enzymes can break down the cat urine’s acid, working to eliminate the bad bacteria causing the bad smell. When cleaning, it’s crucial to ensure that your cat can’t smell the urine either. If your cat detects a spot that smells like urine, they will be likely to use this spot to urinate again.

One final point to make in this cleaning process is to avoid products containing ammonia. Since ammonia is a component of cat urine, this will encourage a cat to urinate in the places you put it in.

Secondly, try preventing problems from occurring

To prevent the problems in the first place, you may want to take a trip to the vets. Urinating anywhere other than the litter box may be triggered by a medical issue like kidney disease, urinary tract infections, or diabetes. Cats may associate their litter box with pain if this is the case, although the issue could also relate to a behavioral problem.

Spraying is what cats do to mark their territory, often encouraged by hormones. However, cats could also spray due to stress, anxiety, or environmental circumstances. For example, a cat may be frustrated with its diet, unsatisfactory playtime, or a dispute with another cat. You may want to separate disputing cats or use food to reward and encourage better behavior.

This is even worse when your cat is suffering from urinary incontinence, which can give off a very pungent smell. Cat diapers may be a good preventative measure. By doing this, you will be able to allow your cat to urinate without having to clean up a mess. However, seeking a vet’s advice in these situations is always recommended.

Conclusion

Hopefully, you now know how to eliminate cat odor and prevent it from occurring again. Everyone needs guidance – including your furry friend!