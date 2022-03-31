Five Most Popular Countries That Accept Crypto Casino

When talking about casinos today, the conversation doesn’t get juicy until you bring in cryptocurrency. Anyone still skeptical about cryptocurrency today is simply still living in the past. The truth is that cryptocurrency brings so much to the plate for casinos. There are many benefits of playing at a crypto casino, such as faster transactions, better security, anonymity, the ability to play from anywhere globally, and so much more. Sadly, not many countries are up to speed on the crypto trend. Hence, only a handful of countries support the crypto casino. If you want to get the most out of your gambling experience, here are five countries you should know that support the crypto casino.

United States

Topping our list is the United States, of course! One thing The United States is known for is now being left out of a trend. So, it shouldn’t be a shock if they are one of the most popular countries targeted by crypto casinos. The United States has one of the most significant numbers of investors in cryptocurrencies. As such, it is normal for crypto casino providers to target Americans. Apart from this, in The United States, there is little to no law making crypto casinos illegal. This contributes to the hundreds if not thousands of crypto casinos operating in this region. Moreover, Americans love to use cryptocurrency at online casinos because of its anonymity. So this also fuels the industry, making it a thriving ecosystem.

Canada

Canada is another country that made it on this list, perhaps because of its proximity to America. Or it could be that Canada is on this list because it houses some big names in the crypto industry. Whatever the case may be, if you are searching for a crypto casino to pass the time and make some money simultaneously, Canada is a one-stop shop for all you need. With top manufacturers such as Microgaming, Playtech, and Real Time Gaming based out of Canada, it is expected that you can get the best of the best online casino games firsthand at the Canadian crypto casino. Whether you fancy playing slot games, live dealer games, and more, you can find all you need at Canadian crypto casinos – and they keep getting more realistic by the minute.

United Kingdom

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, a few years ago, the only payment options available for punters were e-wallets and credit cards. But today, about 4% of British adults, male and female, own at least one type of cryptocurrency. Additionally, according to reports in the news, there is a potential that the government of the UK is even planning on exploring its cryptocurrency. This contributes to why many online casinos have integrated cryptocurrency as a payment option in the UK. So, if you search for crypto-friendly countries, the UK should be on that list. Moreover, several offshore bookies also prefer to set up shop in the United States because of their friendly laws and regulations.

Japan

Of all the countries in the east of Asia, Japan remains another destination that offers a crypto-friendly environment. Japan is very friendly with cryptocurrency to support the development of several businesses in its region. Moreover, some of the major firms and investors that have blossomed exponentially today resulted from Japan’s friendly laws on cryptocurrencies. The likes of bitFlyer and Rakuten are beneficiaries of the crypto-friendly nature of Japan. Unfortunately, the new law passed on crypto-assets may affect how the Japanese use cryptocurrency.

Australia

Last but not least, Australia is a very fruitful place to consider finding an ideal crypto casino that suits your need. Why Australia? Firstly, in Australia, its government has less rigid laws on gambling. Also, there are myriads of the crypto casino available in this region. So, if you are looking for a place to enjoy the fun of the crypto casino without the hassle that comes with gambling restrictions, you should consider choosing an Australia-based crypto casino. Australia is a good place to enjoy gambling as there are several punters like you. About 80% of Australian adults are involved in one form of gambling.

All in all, note that some countries are more crypto-friendly than others! So, when you want to enjoy online casino games from anywhere globally, the countries listed in this article are an excellent place to search for the ideal casinos.