Rainforest Cafe Hosts Breakfast With The Easter Bunny 

Hop on in to Rainforest Cafe for this exclusive Easter treat! The Easter Bunny and Cha! Cha! will be hosting an ‘egg-cellent’ plated breakfast including eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast, fresh fruit and more! Guests will also receive a special goodie bag and exclusive retail discount. During the event, kids can also take part in the Easter basket raffle and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Reserve your spot for the Adventure today online: https://www.rainforestcafe.com/event/breakfast-with-easter-bunny/

WHERE: Rainforest Cafe

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Katy, TX 77494

WHEN: Sunday, April 16

8:00AM – 10AM