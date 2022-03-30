Houston Symphony Presents Aretha: Queen Of Soul On April 22-24

Next month, Capathia Jenkins, Ryan Shaw, background vocalists Chelsea Cymone, Anthony Hall, Raven Johnson, and The Phillip Hall Singers join the Houston Symphony for Aretha: Queen of Soul, a tribute to vocal powerhouse Aretha Franklin. Led by guest conductor Lucas Waldin, the program on April 22, 23, and 24 features songs like “Chain of Fools,” “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” and “Respect.” In-person and livestream tickets for this installment of the Bank of America POPS Series are now available at houstonsymphony.org/aretha.

Known as the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin captured hearts around the world with her powerhouse voice and soulful refrains about love, pain, and triumph. She has twice been placed ninth in Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Artists of All Time,” and with global sales of over 75 million records, Aretha is one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time.

Led by Waldin, Houston Symphony musicians and vocalists Capathia Jenkins, Ryan Shaw, background vocalists Chelsea Cymone, Anthony Hall, Raven Johnson, and The Phillip Hall Singers will perform popular hits including “The Birth of the Blues,” “A Change is Gonna Come,” “Amazing Grace,” and more. Brooklyn-born Capathia Jenkins is a singer and actress who most recently released her critically acclaimed record, Phenomenal Woman: the Maya Angelou Songs, which sold out the world-famous Birdland Theatre in New York City for three nights. Three-time Grammy nominated artist Ryan Shaw has shared the world stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, John Legend, B.B. King, and Jill Scott. Shaw is the second artist in history (second to Stevie Wonder) to be invited to perform a return engagement at the Central Park Summer Stage Gala. Phillip Hall is a performer, teacher, and currently the piano accompanist for the non-profit Music Doing Good, where he works with several schools in the Houston area. Hall also serves as artistic director and accompanist for the eponymously named Phillip Hall Singers. He has performed with Delfeayo Marsalis and Aretha Franklin herself.

In honor of Aretha’s favorite drink, guests can enjoy specialty champagne cocktails— a French 75 dubbed the “Queen of Soul Cocktail.” The Saturday night performance of Aretha: Queen of Soul is livestreamed and is available via a private link for $20. For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org/aretha. All programs and artists are subject to change.

Livestreaming of Houston Symphony concerts is made possible by Barbara J. Burger and supported by The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Charitable Foundation.

ARETHA: QUEEN OF SOUL

Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.*

Sunday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Lucas Waldin, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

Ryan Shaw, vocalist

Chelsea Cymone, vocalist

Anthony Hall, vocalist

Raven Johnson, vocalist

The Phillip Hall Singers

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CT