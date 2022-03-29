What to think about before installing a log cabin pod?

Would you like an extra room for friends or your young adult? You can’t extend your house? Then why not install a cabin pod and turn it into a studio? It’s an idea that requires some work, but the result will be appreciated by those who will benefit from it. Here are some tips on how to do it.

Think about insulation

A cabin pod, when not in use as a living space, does not need to be insulated, but if you are thinking of turning it into a small self-contained studio, it will need to be comfortable in summer and winter, and therefore perfectly insulated. This is certainly the first thing to consider before making the shed habitable. Insulation involves various aspects: wall insulation, of course, and then double glazing and blinds to protect against the sun in summer. Rock wool is particularly recommended for this type of insulation work. With good thermal insulation, you can envisage occupying it all year round, whether it is a bedroom with its own bathroom, an office or whether you wish to rent this space. It should be considered in the same way as you did for your own home. The easiest way is to opt for electric heating and to keep the price reasonable, it is best to insulate the shed well.

Electricity

Whatever the purpose of your cabin pod: extra bedroom, office, if you work from home for example and need peace and quiet, playroom for the children, reading room… You need to bring in electricity. This is an important part of the work. It is best to call in an electrician who will find the best and safest way to get the electricity into the cabin pod. Generally if the cabin pod is not lost at the bottom of the garden, a cable is pulled from the house and routed through a trench in the ground. Depending on the purpose of the cabin pod, you will need to determine your exact requirements in terms of sockets, for example, in order to obtain a clear and complete quote.

The water supply

For an office or reading room, water is not a problem, but if you want a real small independent studio, it is a non-negotiable part. Don’t hesitate to check out these pods , perfect for studios! Whether you only put in a shower room or also add a kitchenette, water inlets and drains are essential. Once again, call in the professionals at the start of your project. It may be that both electricity and water are routed in the same trench, thus avoiding additional work. Think about this from the start so that the necessary work is perfectly coordinated.

The floor

If you want to make a cabin pod habitable, it is of course preferable to pour a concrete slab for the insulation. Then you can consider the decorative side with parquet, sea rush or any other covering you think is appropriate. If you have a bathroom, toilet or kitchenette, it is preferable to lay tiles for greater peace of mind. You choose the covering according to your tastes, your desires, but also taking into account its destination, so as not to overshadow the functional side .