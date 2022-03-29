Show Me: Soccer Playoffs Heat Up In Area Round

By Terry Carter

Tuesday is Texas UIL soccer’s “Show Me Day” where playoff teams must prove they belong in the regional semifinals, which start Friday.

Katy ISD soccer teams are well represented in the postseason race with nine total teams still alive: Five boys’ teams and four girls’ squads remain. All play on Tuesday, and three will play at either Rhodes and adjoining Legacy Stadiums in Katy.

In the girls’ playoffs, Seven Lakes, Tompkins and Katy remain alive from District 19-6A. And the Jordan Lady Warriors are representing District 19-5A from Katy ISD. At this point, rankings and favorites are afterthoughts. Each match depends on which team plays 80 minutes of premium soccer and goes the extra mile for victory.

The top-ranked Texas girls’ 6A team, 22-0 Ridge Point, plays in Region III and could meet ranked Seven Lakes in one regional semifinal if both squads win on Tuesday. The other regional semifinal will pit the winners of Tuesday’s Bellaire-Tompkins and Katy-Stratford matches.

Tuesday area playoff matches for girls’ soccer include:

Tompkins vs. Bellaire girls, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Seven Lakes vs. Memorial girls, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at Spring Woods High School

Katy vs. Stratford girls, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Stratford High School

Ridge Point vs. Cy-Fair girls, Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Cy-Fair High School

Winners will advance to the Region III-6A semifinals at Abshier Stadium at 710 West San Augustine, Deer Park 77536 on Friday and Saturday

5A Jordan vs. Hendrickson girls, Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. at LaGrange High School

Winner will advance to the Region III-5A semifinals, Turner Stadium at 1701 Wilson Road in Humble

Boys’ Soccer Playoffs

The postseason soccer action here includes more Region III powerhouses. Again three 19-6A teams remain alive with district champion Seven Lakes, Cinco Ranch and Taylor still battling. The Mustangs face the challenge of battling 2021 Region III champion Jersey Village, but as mentioned above, no one gets an easy match at this point.

Regional tournament locations for Tuesday’s winners remain the same as mentioned above for 5A and 6A schools in Katy ISD. Here are the confirmed playoff matches:

Seven Lakes vs. Cy Ridge, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium (after the Tompkins-Bellaire match)

Cinco Ranch vs. Cy Creek, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at CFISD Pridgeon Stadium

Taylor vs. Jersey Village, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at CFISD Pridgeon Stadium

Lamar vs. Ridge Point, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at HISD Delmar Stadium

5A Paetow vs. NE Early College Prep, Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

5A Jordan vs. Austin Crockett, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at College Station High School

Athletes know the odd things will happen in the playoffs as teams try to deconstruct high-scoring offenses and solid defenses. Fortunately for the Seven Lakes girls’ soccer team, they have a variety of scorers, including junior forward Hayden Erck, and First Team All-State goalkeeper in Maddie Rich. (Photo by UDPhotos)

