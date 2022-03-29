Erck Nets Decisive Goal Against Elkins

By Terry Carter

Seven Lakes relied on persistence and one blast from junior forward Hayden Erck to defeat Elkins, 1-0, in Thursday’s bi-district soccer playoff match at Legacy Stadium.

Elkins (14-8-1) played intense defense and made goals scarce for the Lady Spartans (15-2-2). Passing in the box was challenging as the Elkins’ back line was loaded with defenders to keep scoring low.

After 25 minutes of futile attacks and counter-attacks, Erck received the ball and dribbled between defenders with a clear view to the Elkins’ goal. Without hesitation, Erck unloaded a blast to score the match’s only goal.

“They defend very well and play very direct. I saw I was (open) between two defenders, and I saw she was moving her feet from side to side. I took one lane and just hit it,” Erck said after the match.

The 1-0 halftime lead held up as Seven Lakes First Team All-State, junior goalkeeper Maddie Rich posted another shutout with the assistance of dominant back-line defenders. Seven Lakes has now outscored opponents with 54 goals and by allowing only four goals this season. According to the Lady Spartan season schedule, Rich has posted eight consecutive shutouts since a 1-0 defeat to District 19-6A rival Tompkins.

Seven Lakes will meet Memorial on Tuesday. The teams battle on Jan. 6, and Seven Lakes posted a 2-0 tournament victory at that time. Memorial is a Region III power, however, and will be more prepared for Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal match at Spring Woods High School at 5:30 p.m.