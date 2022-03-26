Do Bed Bugs Produce Any Kind Of Smell?

Many insects produce strong smells, while the others are odorless. When it comes to bed bugs, relying on their smell to identify them is not such a good idea. Bed bugs have a very faint smell, and by the time you start smelling them, they would have probably established an infestation in your house.

The infestation may have grown to the point where you do not have an option but to call pest control services. Click here to learn more about bed bug control.

What do bed bugs smell like?

Bed bug odors come from two substances- pheromones or fecal matter. When a large group of bed bugs is disturbed in their natural habitat, they tend to emit these alarm pheromones. Coming to the smell, you might have already read about them on the Internet. Most Internet articles tell you that bed bugs have a musty and slightly sweet odor. However, in reality, different people may smell bed bugs differently.

Some people report bed bugs smelling like spoiled corianders, while others say they smell like spoiled raspberries. Some others have reported smelling a strong acidic scent, marzipan or almonds. If you notice an unusual smell in the room even after cleaning, you must call a professional pest control team to inspect the place.

Why do we not smell bed bugs when they are in small amounts?

The bed bug smell mostly arises from the alarm pheromones they secrete. The bugs do not usually release these pheromones for no reason. They only release it when they sense danger and use it to alarm others and send signals to each other. When bugs are small in number, the number of pheromones increases the smell. Moreover, the smell of dead bugs and increased fecal matter also contributes to it.

Are pets (dogs) able to smell bed bugs?

Yes, dogs can smell bed bugs if trained to do so. Scent detection of bugs by dogs is possible with specialized training. When these canines are fully trained, they can detect bugs better than human experts. Some pest control companies use dogs as a part of their extermination process.

Smells according to the numbers

Bed bugs can smell different according to the numbers they are present in. Individual bed bugs may smell like:

Raspberry

Dark Cherry

Citronella

Cilantro

Coriander

Almonds

An infestation of bed bugs may smell like:

Dirty Shoes

Wet, Moldy Laundry

Dried Blood

Rust

Damp Towels

If you smell something in your house, it is never good to ignore it. Before you know it, a few bugs can cause an infestation.