Top Tips for Women to Avoid Being Concerned With Reproductive Health Issues

Both men and women desire to have complete physical and mental wellbeing for a fulfilling life, however, due to various things, including poor lifestyle and the sheer pace of life, they compromise their health. Women, particularly, have to contend with many challenges to their reproductive health that includes a satisfying and safe sex life and the ability to reproduce as and when they desire. Many conditions like sexually transmitted infections, uterine fibroids, interstitial cystitis, etc., are highly prevalent among women and can compromise their reproductive health. Some handy tips on how to keep your reproductive health concerns at bay:

Visit Your Gynecologist Regularly

Many reproductive system problems of women do not manifest themselves until they become major issues. Since it is better to prevent these medical conditions from escalating and prevent you from enjoying safe and enjoyable six, becoming pregnant when you want, and giving birth to a healthy baby, it is advisable to visit your gynecologist periodically. According to John Hopkins Medicine, tests like pap smears, Hepatitis C screening, STI screening, pelvic exams, HIV tests, etc., can help detect any issues with your reproductive system early. You should inquire about the Hepatitis B vaccine and HPV vaccine that prevent cervical cancer and genital warts. Your gynecologist is also the best person to advise you regarding contraception and how to get pregnant.

Modify Your Diet and Habits

A good diet is central to a healthy reproductive system, especially in women. A diet rich in Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vegetable proteins, antioxidants, and low in carbs help to keep you fit and boosts your fertility. Women concerned about their reproductive health should avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol as both lead to reduced fertility and are leading causes of cancer of the reproductive system. Smoking is especially hazardous since women can experience health issues in their reproductive system and exposes the fetus to congenital malfunctions.

Maintaining personal, especially vaginal hygiene, is important for preventing UTI, yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, and trichomoniasis that can cause pain, irritation, discomfort, and prevent you from enjoying sex. You can ask your doctor about vitamins for vaginal health as they represent an easy way of keeping your reproductive system robust. Wear clothing that allows your vagina to be dry and clean.

Practice Safe Sex

Careless sex is one of the leading causes of reproductive health issues. It is vital to limit the number of your sexual partners as it increases the chance of your contracting STIs and certain cancers of the reproductive system. Diseases like herpes; HPV, HIV, etc., do not have a cure as yet and can severely compromise your health. Ideally, you and your partner should get tested for engaging in sex, and if you suspect you have been exposed to any hazard, you should get yourself tested.

Conclusion

In addition to the above tips, women should engage in moderate exercise. The lack of adequate exercise leads to obesity which negatively impacts the production of various hormones, including insulin. A gain in weight and excessive abdominal fat can reduce your sex drive and cause reproductive health issues that can complicate your pregnancy.