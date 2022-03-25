Slingo: A very modern casino game

Slingo was a game created in 1994 by a New Jersey real estate developer. It manages to combine the key elements of bingo and slot machines. It is a game that evolved quickly and is now played by millions of gaming lovers.

Its development happened at just the right time, just before the explosion of online casino websites. This article will explore the story behind a very modern casino game, and the best places to play it.

There’s so much choice for fans of Slingo

This is a format that’s growing in popularity, partly down to the number of games on offer. For those curious about what that looks like, Paddy Power’s varied Slingo bingo games are a good start. You can go on a trip out to sea with Fishin’ Frenzy or the world of Ancient Rome with Centurion. Perhaps you’d prefer the Deal or No Deal version that puts you in the hot-seat of an iconic game show studio.

From a developer’s perspective, there’s one advantage when it comes to developing a new version of Slingo. With bingo and slot machines already being so popular in the iGaming world, you have a ready-made audience for your creation. Many websites include it in the bingo section. It means you can attract bingo’s player base that remains in the millions. The same can be said for slot machines.

Slingo Quest on Nintendo DS

A sign of Slingo’s wider popularity came when it became the basis for a title on the Nintendo DS. Slingo Quest gained positive reviews and was the latest in a long line of casino games that have seen versions released on traditional games consoles. Who remembers Panel Action Bingo on the Game Boy?

Play Slingo in Atlantic City and Las Vegas

Of course, these games will always have an audience on the casino floor. You can play a game of Slingo in Caesars Atlantic City and Paris in Las Vegas. Its originality has made it extremely popular amongst casino goers in those locations.

What’s perhaps interesting about the game as a whole is that there has been something of a role reversal when it comes to the wider evolution of the game. Most traditional casino games like slot machines, poker, roulette and blackjack were popular on the casino floor before moving into the online world. With Slingo, its popularity began online before moving to casinos in the real world.

“Caesars at Atlantic City, New Jersey” (CC BY 2.0) by momentcaptured1

What does the future have in store for Slingo?

Like many casino games, the future could depend on new technologies. The latest games consoles provide an incredible gaming experience, and it would be interesting to see if there’s a home for Slingo. Many games usually seen in a bingo hall or on the casino floor released on consoles like the Nintendo Switch. BINGO for Nintendo Switch is one of several games on the Switch console that put the unique bingo or casino experience on the TV screen. Is this where the future of Slingo lies?