Acton Children’s Business Fair | Katy, Tx

The Children’s Business Fair is a marketplace for young entrepreneurs to showcase the businesses they have built and gain valuable knowledge through first-hand experience. We believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation. The entire community is invited to come out and support these young entrepreneurs on Saturday, April 2nd from 10 am – 2 pm in the South parking lot of the Church of the Holy Apostles (1225 W Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494). Please visit the event website for more details.