Tompkins Pulls Into 3-Way Tie 

By Terry Carter

The Tompkins softball team converted opportunity into a 5-3 victory over visiting Seven Lakes on Tuesday to pull into a tie for first place in District 19-6A with the Lady Spartans and Katy.

All three schools were represented at this contest as Katy’s Kalum Haack used a bye to scout the talent of both opponents. Seven Lakes defeated Katy, 1-0, and Katy downed Tompkins, 3-0, in their first league diamond duels. According to Haack, all three teams are currently tied for first place in league play.

Trailing 1-0 after one frame, Tompkins’ Lady Falcons struck for three runs in the third inning as Seven Lakes’ pitcher Amy Abke walked two batters who eventually scored.

“The kids have been working really hard to get where we need to be in district play,” Tompkins softball coach Katy Agiannidis said after the game. “Ashley (Martinez) did a great job (pitching). She really got in a groove, and she was able to keep them off-balance.”

Martinez became more effective as the game progressed with her off-speed pitching catching the corners. Seven Lakes hitters, except for centerfielder Meghan Kelly, may have had trouble timing their swings against Martinez, who earned the win.

Kelly, however, pulled the Lady Spartans within one run, 3-2, after she launched a fourth-inning, solo home run over the right field wall. The blast did not impact Martinez, however. She was back on track with the next batter and held Seven Lakes scoreless until the top of the seventh inning.

Tompkins added to its lead on a 2-run double by shortstop Blakely Haynie to give the Lady Falcons a 5-2 advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning. That blast off of Abke, Seven Lakes’ power pitcher, gave Tompkins enough margin to post the victory.