Prepare Your Engines: Soccer Playoffs Begin Now

By Terry Carter
It’s showtime for local soccer teams as the postseason playoffs begin on today (Thursday) with bi-district action. The matches will be at numerous locations on various days so prepare yourself for travel and dramatic playoff drama. The thrill of victory awaits.
In 6A boys’ soccer, the following games are on tap:
- District 19-6A champion Seven Lakes (15-1-3) plays Clements (9-7-4) at 7:30 p.m. today at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium. The Spartans dominated Clements on Jan. 3 in a 10-0 match. The boys’ match will follow the Seven Lakes’ girls’ playoff contest listed below.
- 19-6A runner-up Tompkins (16-3-2) will tackle Ridge Point (10-4-6) on Saturday at Rhodes Stadium in a 7:30 p.m. bi-district match
- 19-6A third-place finisher Cinco Ranch (11-5-4) will face Fort Bend Austin (14-3-2) in a Friday match at Travis High School at 7 p.m.
- 19-6A fourth-place Taylor (12-5-1) will battle Fort Bend Bush (12-4-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bush High SchooL
In 6A girls’ soccer playoffs, the following bi-district games are set:
- 19-6A champion Seven Lakes (14-2-2) will meet Elkins tonight (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium
- 19-6A runner-up Tompkins (11-3-5) faces George Ranch (11-9-2) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium
- 19-6A third-place finisher Katy (11-3-3) matches up with Clements (12-6-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Bend Austin
- 19-6A fourth-place finisher Taylor (9-7-1) takes on unbeaten, ranked Ridge Points (21-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Tully Stadium
In 5A action:
- The Jordan girls’ soccer team (14-6-1) will play at Lake Creek (11-6-3) on Friday at 4 p.m. against the host team
- District 19-5A champion The Paetow boys’ soccer team (16-1-3) will also play today at 6:30 p.m. at Pridgeon Stadium against Kingwood Park (8-9-5).
- The Jordan boys’ soccer team (13-6-1) begins its playoff bid with a Friday bi-district match at 7:30 p.m. against Lake Creek (14-5-3) at Legacy Stadium