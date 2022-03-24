Prepare Your Engines: Soccer Playoffs Begin Now

By Terry Carter

It’s showtime for local soccer teams as the postseason playoffs begin on today (Thursday) with bi-district action. The matches will be at numerous locations on various days so prepare yourself for travel and dramatic playoff drama. The thrill of victory awaits.

In 6A boys’ soccer, the following games are on tap:

District 19-6A champion Seven Lakes (15-1-3) plays Clements (9-7-4) at 7:30 p.m. today at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium. The Spartans dominated Clements on Jan. 3 in a 10-0 match. The boys’ match will follow the Seven Lakes’ girls’ playoff contest listed below.

19-6A runner-up Tompkins (16-3-2) will tackle Ridge Point (10-4-6) on Saturday at Rhodes Stadium in a 7:30 p.m. bi-district match

19-6A third-place finisher Cinco Ranch (11-5-4) will face Fort Bend Austin (14-3-2) in a Friday match at Travis High School at 7 p.m.

19-6A fourth-place Taylor (12-5-1) will battle Fort Bend Bush (12-4-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bush High SchooL

In 6A girls’ soccer playoffs, the following bi-district games are set:

19-6A champion Seven Lakes (14-2-2) will meet Elkins tonight (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

19-6A runner-up Tompkins (11-3-5) faces George Ranch (11-9-2) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

19-6A third-place finisher Katy (11-3-3) matches up with Clements (12-6-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Bend Austin

19-6A fourth-place finisher Taylor (9-7-1) takes on unbeaten, ranked Ridge Points (21-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Tully Stadium

In 5A action: