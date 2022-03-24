Follow obedience-training guide for your new pet

Human beings love furry companions. However, every moment is not that enjoyable if your dog does not get trained to behave in a particular way or avoid unnecessary behavior. Dog trainers use many techniques to ensure positive behavior in the dog. However, it is beyond the comprehension of an average homeowner. If you want your dog to undergo behavioral training, you must grab the help of professional dog trainers. They are knowledgeable of different methods of training the dog and the best techniques that will ensure the best results.

Methods of dog training

There are two typical methods of dog training. The first is an aversive-based process, and the second is a rewards-based process. The aversive-based process uses techniques like unpleasant noise, harsh scolding, physical correction, and loud noise for getting the dog to act in a particular way. The aversive-based method uses negative reinforcement and positive punishment techniques with the dog. On the other hand, the reward-based method relies upon reward for bringing about behavioral modification in the dog. On the contrary, the reward-based process rewards whenever the dog does something you want. Belly rubs treats, and dog-pleasing actions are some techniques for reinforcing positive behavior.

There are different opinions on which process is best. Remember that an average pet owner is not aware of the benefits and disadvantages. Only a dog trainer understands the pros and cons of these methods. They select the best option depending on the nature and psychology of your pet.

Understand how the dog learns

Dogs are similar to little kids. They are the same as a two-year-old infant. The only thing they care about is immediate consequences. When they grow, they start understanding words. There are a few intelligent breeds that respond to every action that you make. They respond to various voice modes and understand your actual world. Moreover, scientists have recognized three categories of dark intelligence, which include the following:

Adaptive

Instinctive

Obedience and working

Instinctive learning takes place when the dog learns the behavior. Adaptive learning, on the other hand, is when the dog learns from the immediate surrounding and environment. Obedience and working show how they ingrain the activity and command you give them.

If you want your puppy to show good behavior and obedience, you must focus on private dog training that uses specific behaviors and obedience techniques. To get proven results, you may go for a mix and match of reward and aversive-based training. Also, communicate your wishes to the trainer for better results.

If you want your dog to stay well mannered and intelligent, you have to spend time on dog training. You must get in touch with an individual who knows the best methods that will go with your dog. It can be praise, treats, affection, or anything else. Remember that obedience training is an area of specialization of various dog trainers. They evaluate dog psychology and understand what goes with your breed. Proper training is necessary to help your dog understand human instructions better.