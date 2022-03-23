The Total Cost of Veneers explained

The total cost of veneers depends on what veneers you get. At Dentakay Dental Clinic, we believe in the value of dental veneers. We will lay out all the information you require to select the ideal veneers.

What Teeth Veneers Can I Choose?

There are four teeth veneers available. If you want something temporary, pop-on veneers are what you are looking for. Yet most people prefer permanent veneers, and in this case, these are your options:

Porcelain veneers: These veneers are the most popular and are highly durable. However, they do cost quite a bit, and you need two appointments to complete this procedure. Composite resin veneers: Although composite resin veneers do not last as long as the others do, they are the cheapest. The procedure is also quick and painless. Lumineers: You can also expect a quick procedure for lumineers, and you need to prep your teeth. Yet these veneers are as durable as porcelain veneers.

Keep reading to find out the total cost of veneers in Turkey, the US, and the UK.

Why Do People Get Veneers?

There are many reasons people choose to do our Hollywood Smile procedure. Here are a few of the common causes of dental veneers:

Stained Teeth

Smoking cigarettes, chewing tobacco, drinking lots of red wine, and ingesting tons of sugar causes stained teeth. This dental issue can harm the confidence of many, as people do not want a yellowish tint tainting their smile. Fortunately, dental veneers provide a safe solution to cover up stained teeth.

Chipped or Broken Teeth

Clients get chipped or broken teeth from all sorts of causes, but regardless, this may not be ideal. Getting dental veneers will successfully fill gaps and teeth cracks and breaks. It will seem like your teeth were always flawless!

A Pearly White Smile

Looking at celebrities in magazines, you will notice one common feature, a jaw-dropping smile. Thousands of people sought after this feature, whether they have dental problems or not. Choosing natural-looking veneers will help you get the perfect smile. In addition, the procedures are not painful or intensive.

Jaw Alignment Issues

If your jaw is irregularly aligned, this will affect the structure of your teeth and, in turn, your smile. Your dentist will perform a standard oral examination before any veneer procedure to determine the best fit. Your new veneers will correct your alignment and give you a boost of confidence.

Change Overall Look of Teeth

Some clients do not like the aesthetic of their teeth and prefer to invest in dental veneers to change this. Not all people who get veneers have serious dental issues, nor do they need to. If you dream of a different smile, consider getting teeth veneers.

How Much Do Veneers Cost in Turkey?

The total cost of veneers in Turkey relies on the kind of veneers you want. It is essential to know that veneers in Turkey are typically cheaper than in the US and the UK.

Veneer Type Cost (per tooth) Porcelain Veneers $150 – $300 Composite Resin Veneers $100 – $240 Lumineers $350 – $550 Pop-on Veneers *Cost is for both arcs $500 – $1000

Keep reading to find out which veneers are best for you.

How Much Do Veneers Cost in the US?

The total cost of veneers in the US is the most expensive compared to Turkey and the UK. However, these figures might not be significantly higher than those in the UK.

Veneer Type Cost (per tooth) Porcelain Veneers $1500 – $1700 Composite Resin Veneers $800 – $950 Lumineers $800 – $2000 Pop-on Veneers *Cost is for both arcs $400 – $600

How Much Do Veneers Cost in the UK?

Purchasing pop-on veneers in the UK costs the same as in Turkey. While some veneers are much more expensive than in Turkey, the UK is still cheaper than the US.

Veneer Type Cost (per tooth) Porcelain Veneers $900 – $1200 Composite Resin Veneers $360 – $650 Lumineers $800 – $1000 Pop-on Veneers *Cost is for both arcs $500 – $1000

Which Teeth Veneers Are Best?

Porcelain Veneers

Veneers made of porcelain are a common choice among patients. These veneers can be quite costly, but many people find value in them. Here is what to expect from porcelain veneers.

Material

The material dentists use for these veneers is porcelain. Each veneer is eggshell colored and thin in density.

Longevity

How long your porcelain veneers last depends on how well you take care of them. Yet these veneers are known to last longer than others at 10 to 30 years.

Durability

Porcelain veneers are your most durable choice for dental veneers. As the porcelain material is strong, you can rely on an unbreakable smile.

Look of smile

Porcelain is a thin, natural-looking material. As a result, your smile will look 100% natural.

Composite Resin Veneers

Composite resin veneers are a great choice if you do not need veneers that last very long and cannot afford expensive veneers.

Material

Composite resin veneers comprise a mixture of organic and inorganic materials. This material is called resin.

Longevity

You can expect to have composite resin veneers for 5 to 7 years. This period may not be a long time for a natural smile. However, it is understandable as these veneers are cheaper than other permanent veneers.

Durability

Unfortunately, composite resin veneers are not very durable. The lack of strength of these veneers is because of how lightweight the material of these veneers is.

Look of smiles

Composite resin veneers have a moderate natural smile. Do not expect the extent of pearly white teeth porcelain veneers offer. These veneers also stain after a couple of years.

Lumineers

Lumineers may be the most expensive option for veneers, but the procedure is super easy and quick. You do not need more than one visit for these veneers.

Material

The material a lumineers artist uses for these veneers is porcelain laminate. This material is ultra-thin.

Longevity

Lumineers can last anywhere between 10 to 20 years. You need to take good care of your veneers, so you do not have to repair or replace them quickly.

Durability

Because of how thin porcelain laminate is, lumineers are not very strong.

Look of smile

Lumineers will give you a fresh, white smile that looks natural.

Bottom Line

The total cost of veneers in Turkey, the UK, and the US varies between porcelain veneers, lumineers, and composite resin veneers. You should discuss with your dentist to determine which veneers are the best option for you.