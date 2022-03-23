Simple Steps to Smoke delta 8 Wax for Beginners

Wax has become one of the most popular types of marijuana products. The whole cannabis industry is developing quickly, with many products available. This variety lets users experience the effects of THC in different ways.

Let’s face it, rolling up a blunt is outdated and tedious. We’ve all done this countless times, and there’s no flair to it. This THC concentrate gives many flavor profiles and unique textures. Wax is very potent, making it popular among experienced consumers and people dealing with anxiety, insomnia, and pain issues.

In this post, we’ll help you learn about the basics of wax and how to use it properly.

What is delta 8 wax?

delta 8 wax is a concentrate that gets its name for distinctive texture and appearance.

Wax is also called “dab,” It has a wax-like appearance. It’s often sticky and has an opaque look with a yellow, glowing texture. It’s created through “extraction,” resulting in pure delta 8-THC.

delta 8 wax contains at least 90% THC, which gives such a unique experience. The potency and texture can vary from one product to another. It all depends on how the extraction process is done, the moisture, temperature, techniques you use, and so on.

Beginners should avoid dabs if they haven’t tried other cannabis products because they are potent. The first thing most people think when they see wax is, “how do I smoke this?” It might seem complicated, but it really isn’t. Here’s what you need to know.

Smoking delta 8 wax using a rig .

There are several ways you can smoke wax. The most popular tool is dab rigs. You can use typical dab rigs or electric ones to smoke wax. Let’s see how to do it.

Using typical dab rigs

Classic dab rigs are still the most popular option for dabbing. There are many different setups you can try out and types of units. All typical dab rigs have the same parts include the same elements:

A water chamber;

A mouthpiece for inhaling;

A dome for creating vapors and heat;

A nail for dabbing.

The first step is to get the dome off. After that, users need to get the nail heated up and put the dome back. Users need a dab tool or a “dabber” to add wax to the nail and inhale. You can also put a carb cap over the dome for better vapor and heat control.

How to use an electric rig ?

At its core, the electrical dab rig works similarly to typical rigs. However, the electrical versions have a single significant advantage. Electrical rigs heat the metal nail meaning that users don’t have to do this manually.

These rigs also let users better control the heating and the current temperature. Using delta 8-THC concentrates like wax requires stable temperatures. Going over the threshold can lead to burnt substances and compromised flavor.

Smoking delta 8 wax without a rig

Apart from using a rig, there are other ways to smoke wax. Keep in mind that these methods are for more experienced dabbers that know how the concentrate works and how much they can intake to avoid any unwanted sensations.

Rolling wax into a joining (T-wax)

People who don’t have dabbing rigs use T-waxing as an alternative. T-waxing can get a bit messy, but it works. It’s all about mixing your delta 8 wax with some weed bud and using this combination to roll a joint.

For this option, it’s better to use thicker dabs as you can mix them more easily with weed. On top of that, thinner concentrates can be difficult to burn when lighted up.

Vaping delta 8 wax

With the correct setup, vaping wax is super-easy. Make sure to get a setup with a battery and separate atomizer so that you can place your dabs easily on the heating coil. Vaping wax is all about finding the ideal temperature for vaporizing wax.

Bongs and healthstones

Healthstones are special stones designed to be used in bongs, bowls, or pipes. They are porous, meaning that the smoke from a burnt dab will travel through the stone and the whole bong into the mouthpiece and, finally, into the user’s lungs. Users simply have to add the stone into the bowl, heat it, put the dab on it, and inhale.

Conclusion

We hope this post has helped you learn the basics of delta 8 wax and how to use it. Take the time to learn more about waxing and find a proper rig you can use. Start slow to avoid any side effects of this potent concentrate.