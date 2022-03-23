Katy ISD Hosts Certified Teacher Job Fair to Hire Passionate Educators

More than 200 Teaching Positions Available

Calling all interested educators! Katy ISD is looking for certified teachers to work for one of the best school districts in the Houston-Metro area. In preparation for the 2022-23 school year, Katy ISD is hosting its annual Certified Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Administrators from elementary and secondary campuses will be available to personally interact with candidates, review applications and conduct “on-the-spot” interviews with individuals seeking to join the Katy ISD family.

“As the District grows, we continue to look for passionate educators to serve our students,” said Katye Shields, Katy ISD Human Resources Coordinator. “As one of Texas’ premier school districts, Katy ISD is known for hiring and retaining some of the best educators in the state and nation,” added Shields.

No pre-registration or fee is required. However, participants must show proof of certification, TEA/SBEC content exam scores and/or Statement of Eligibility (SOE). It’s recommended that candidates complete an application on the Katy ISD website in advance and bring enough resumes to share at the fair. Click here for more information.

What: Katy ISD 2022 Teacher Job Fair

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center

6301 South Stadium Lane

Katy, TX 77494

When: Saturday, March 26, 2022

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Elementary Job Fair

1 – 4 p.m. – Secondary Job Fair