Jordan Ranch will host an evening artisan fair — Sunset Market — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

The community’s Sunset Farm, 30270 Jordan Crossing Boulevard, will be bustling with booths showcasing the wares of local businesses. Guests can stroll through the market while enjoying live music. Jordan Ranch farmers will be selling fresh produce. Also on hand will be Tap Truck, selling wine and beer. Food will be available for purchase from Offbeat Eatz.