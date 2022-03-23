Igloo X Iron Maiden: The Number Of The Beast Playmate Cooler Drops Today On The Album’s 40Th Anniversary 

Today, Igloo expanded its collaboration with Iron Maiden, one of heavy metal’s most influential bands of all time, by dropping a new Playmate cooler that celebrates the 40thanniversary of “The Number of the Beast”, the band’s third album originally released on March 22, 1982. The Iron Maiden The Number of the Beast Little Playmate, joining a previously unleashed Iron Maiden Playmate, is available now at igloocoolers.com/ironmaiden .

“Collaborating with Iron Maiden again to release a special The Number of the Beast Playmate on the day the album turns 40 is the epitome of cool!” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “We captured the iconic, devilishly artistic cover art from the band’s record-breaking third album onto this commemorative cooler so that Maiden fans can celebrate their all-time favorite band with ice-cold refreshments for the next 40 years.”

Igloo designed the new Iron Maiden Playmate cooler with custom graphics depicting the cover art from “The Number of the Beast” album released 40 years ago on March 22, 1982. The graphics mix design inspiration from “The Number of the Beast” 1982 C-60 cassette release and “The Number of the Beast” single vinyl release, prominently featuring Iron Maiden’s ever-evolving figurehead Eddie.

The 7-quart Iron Maiden The Number of the Beast Little Playmate, $44.99, has a capacity for up to nine 12-ounce cans. This special-edition design is available today, along with the Iron Maiden Eddies Playmate Classic, at igloocoolers.com/ironmaiden , while supplies last.

