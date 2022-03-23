Fourdesire Launches Book Morning! App to Makes Mornings Super Fun

We’re all familiar with bedtime stories but have you heard of a “good morning story”? Well, a “good morning story” might be all you need to make waking up super fun and easy.

You know how it is when you need to get up early – it can feel like a daily struggle. Even if you’re looking forward to an enjoyable day, waking up is always the slow and difficult part. While you can set your alarm clock to help you get out of bed, that noisy thing isn’t exactly the most fun way to start your day. How great would it be if you had an alarm clock that actually made you excited about waking up?

Introducing the New Book Morning! App

An exciting way to wake up is exactly what the new Book Morning! app offers. It is the latest app released by the wellness app builder, Fourdesire. They are a startup founded only 10 years ago, but has since then gained immense popularity with their other apps. Globally they have achieved an impressive 35 million downloads for their apps. Some of their award-winning apps include:

Plant Nanny2, which is a hydration app to help remind you to drink water during the day and stay hydrated. In this app, with each glass of water you drink, you are also watering the virtual plants each time and make them grow into beautiful happy plants. The more water you drink, the more delightful your virtual garden becomes. Plant Nanny2 was named Best App by Google Play in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Italy and Spain in 2019.

Walkr is Fourdesire’s pedometer app, that received the Best Game Award from the Apple App Store in 2014. This app turns your walk into an exciting outer space galaxy adventure with cute planets and comets. Its purpose is to encourage you to walk more during the day and stay healthy while having a blast.

Fortune City, the personal expense tracking app released in 2017 and named the Best App in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Google Play Store and the winner of the Red Dot Design Award in 2018. By logging your expenses each time, you can build a custom posh city with this app. So just by looking at your virtual city, you will get a better idea of your spending habits and find ways to save money. Great tool for those who have no idea where their money went by the end of each month.

The new Book Morning! app is created together with the renowned video games developer Red Candle Games. Those of you who like scary movies may have heard of them before, because Red Candle Games is the producer behind those hot psychological horror games “Devotion” and “Detention.” Book Morning! aims to help you improve your bedtime routine and overall well-being.

It is a storytelling alarm clock app that might just be the most amusing alarm you’ll ever own. If you love to read, you know how a good story makes it hard to stop turning the pages, right? Playing off that concept, Book Morning! encourages you to get up early each morning by luring you into a good story.

In other words, just as nights are fun because of bedtime stories, this app promises to make mornings equally entertaining with a little wake-up reading.

How Book Morning! Works

In Book Morning!, you will become the assistant of Dr. Wakey, an astronomer, with whom you go on exciting adventures. You have three stories to choose from: “Far as Cielo” which is about war and oppression, “The Last Cat Alive” which is a mystery set on campus, and “No Place Like Home” which is a fun galactic adventure.

Whenever the alarm rings and you wake up on time, the app rewards you by allowing you to access a new chapter in your story. If you’re a bookworm, you know how compelling that would be – the suspense means you’ll never have another reason to hit the snooze button. But even if you’re not a bookworm or a heavy reader, an interactive alarm with a cute tale is still so much better than your basic alarm clock, right? Everybody loves a good story, and it only takes five minutes to read so it won’t eat up too much of your morning time.

Why You Need Book Morning! in Your Life

Book Morning! is an app that you need in your daily lifestyle. After all, whether you like it or not, you need to get out of bed early almost every day, so you might as well make it fun. What’s so great about this app is it turns an undesirable “chore” into a fun routine. It gets you in the habit of waking up on time in a way that entertains.

There are so many creative alarm clocks out there but the Book Morning! app might be the most unique and fascinating yet.

What else to know…Book Morning! is free to use and available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

To learn more and download the Book Morning! app, please visit:

https://bookmorning.app/