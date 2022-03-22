The Herzstein Foundation and the Alley Theatre Celebrate a Revitalized Museum Gallery 

The Heritage Society hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their official grand re-opening

On March 14, Houston’s history museum officially held its grand reopening of the Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery with the Herzstein Foundation in celebration of the completion of the first phase of the gallery remodeling.

“Our first museum gallery exhibit in the Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery showcases colorful and whimsical stage sets, props, and costumes of the historic Alley Theatre,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. Dean Gladden, the managing director of the Alley Theatre, gave a private tour of the 75th Anniversary Celebration exhibit after the ribbon-cutting ceremony which was followed by a catered lunch.

“It’s important that we display Houston’s artifacts, and art in a modern environment that will look appealing to younger audiences when they visit our history museum complex,” Bell said. “We have already used the gallery for special events such as a children’s musical recital and wedding receptions, and it is available to lease for private events.”

Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony from the Herzstein Foundation were as follows: Chairman George W. Strake Jr., Annette Strake, Director Richard Loewenstern, Director Mike Viator, Renee Masaryk, Kara Boleyn, Cassandra Quinonez, Alicia Jung, and former Director Steve Goodman. Museum gallery designers Marilyn Archer and Jack Eby were also thanked for their contributions.

“I would like to thank Kirksey Gregg Productions, JK Event Services, Joanne Zumbrun, Steve Lucchesi, Harriet Latimer, and Minnette Boesel who have supported us for the first phase of this project,” Bell said. The Heritage Society is seeking to complete the second phase and is raising funds for $40,000.

To visit the Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery and our current exhibit, please see heritagesociety.org/museum-gallery .