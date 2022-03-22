Rodeohouston® Super Series Champions Are Crowned After 19 Days Of Competition

The RODEOHOUSTON® Super Series Championship was one for the books as spectacular rides and blazing fast runs decided who came out on top as the champions with the $50,000 payout.
TIE-DOWN ROPING
John Douch was a man on fire throughout RODEOHOUSTON, winning Super Series I and the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON Tie-Down Roping Champion.
“This has been a dream come true,” said Douch. “Just to win first means so much to me.”
Final Four Winners (total RODEOHOUSTON 2022 winnings):
John Douch: Huntsville, Texas — $57,250
Tyler Milligan: Bartlesville, Oklahoma — $27,750
Tuf Cooper: Decatur, Texas — $15,500
Zack Jongbloed: Iowa, Louisiana — $11,500
BAREBACK RIDING
With a big ride for 89 points, Jesse Pope, came out on top in a tough four-man battle for the RODEOHOUSTON Championship title.
“This is a bucket-list rodeo,” said Pope. “Moving forward, I just will keep doing my job, one horse at a time.”
Final Four Winners (total RODEOHOUSTON 2022 winnings):
Jesse Pope: Garnett, Kansas — $60,500
Rocker Steiner: Weatherford, Texas — $27,850
RC Landingham: Hat Creek, California — $14,125
Will Lowe: Amarillo, Texas — $11,625
TEAM ROPING
The duo of Clay Tryan and Jake Long roped a 6.4-second run to win the RODEOHOUSTON Championship in the team roping.
“It’s the biggest rodeo we get to go to all year besides the finals,” said Tryan, who also won the RODEOHOUSTON Championship in 2016.
Tryan’s partner, Jake Long said, “Getting that first place spot in the Championship was huge and it let us go last in the shootout.”
Final Four Winners (total RODEOHOUSTON 2022 winnings):
Clay Tryan: Lipan, Texas; and Jake Long: Morgan Mill, Texas — $109,000
Clay Smith: Iowa Park, Texas; and Jade Corkill: Stephenville, Texas — $49,000
Kaleb Driggers: Stephenville, Texas; and Junior Nogueira: Lipan, Texas — $28,500
Curry Kirchner: Ames, Oklahoma; and Austin Rogers: Cresent, Oklahoma — $27,500
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Sage Newman made the ride of his life, earning 93 points to win the Saddle Bronc Riding title.
“When I heard the whistle, I knew I had made a good ride,” said Newman.
Final Four Winners (total RODEOHOUSTON 2022 winnings):
Sage Newman: Melstone, Montana — $57,500
Wyatt Casper: Miami, Texas — $25,750
Stetson Wright: Beaver, Utah — $16,500
Dawson Hay: Visalia, California — $9,250
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Cure has been around the sport of rodeo for years. For Cure, winning RODEOHOUSTON has been one of the most memorable experiences of his career as he made a blazing 4 second run.
“Slipping into the Shootout was not by design,” said Cure. “Coming in to my final ride, I knew I wanted to clean it up,” said Cure.
Final Four Winners (total RODEOHOUSTON 2022 winnings):
Hunter Cure: Holliday, Texas — $57,000
Tanner Brunner: Ramona, Kansas — $28,000
Timmy Sparing: Helena, Montana — $16,000
Jacob Talley: Keatchie, Louisiana — $10,500
BARREL RACING
World Champion Jordan Briggs kept the ball rolling in Houston by racing her way to a RODEOHOUSTON Championship.
When referring to her amazing horse Rollo, Briggs said, “The more runs he makes, the better he gets.”
Final Four Winners (total RODEOHOUSTON 2022 winnings):
Jordan Briggs: Tolar, Texas — $60,000
Kassie Mowry: Dublin, Texas — $30,000
Hailey Kinsel: Cotulla, Texas — $18,000
Nellie Miller: Cottonwood, California — $12,000
BREAKAWAY ROPING
The new RODEOHOUSTON event, Breakaway Roping, named its first Champion, Erin Johnson with a 2.7-second run.
“This is super exciting,” said Johnson. “Women like to see women competing.”
Final Four Winners (total RODEOHOUSTON 2022 winnings):
Erin Johnson: Fowler, Colorado — $53,750
Laramie Johnson: Shreveport, Louisiana — $23,000
Amanda Coleman: Stephenville, Texas — $15,000
JJ Hampton, Stephenville, Texas — $10,500
BULL RIDING
The Wright legacy continues in Houston as Stetson Wright took home the Bull Riding Championship.
“There’s always a lot of nerves, and my dad was always calm, so that’s what I base my career off of,” said Wright.
Final Four Winners (total RODEOHOUSTON 2022 winnings):
Stetson Wright: Beaver, Utah — $57,000
Roscoe Jarboe: New Plymouth, Idaho — $17,583
Josh Frost: Randlett, Utah — $16,833
Jeff Askey: Eustace Texas — $13,833
