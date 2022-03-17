Texas History Month:  Experience Stories of Pioneering Texans at Heritage Family Day with Archaeology Now Houston

Free children’s event featuring hands-on activities highlights African American Freedom Colonies and German immigration on March 26 at The Heritage Society
On Saturday, March 26, families will gather at The Heritage Society in Downtown Houston to learn about pioneering Texans in the 1800s through outdoor hands-on activities focused on German and African American Texas history. The children’s event is free and will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at 1100 Bagby Street.
“We tell everyone’s stories through the lens of archeology,” Archaeology Now Houston’s executive director, Rebecca Lao says. “What’s more important than knowing where you came from is knowing where others came from because ultimately, we get a better understanding of who Texans all are.”
“Partnering with Archaeology Now Houston to teach kids about Texas’ multicultural identities for Texas History Month provides families constructive quality time together on our historical campus.” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell says. “Our Connally Plaza will be filled with hands-on activities that will make them feel like a time-traveler visiting a rustic colony and receive free tours of our two Texas frontier architectures – 1823 Old Place and our replica of the Duncan General Store built in the 1870s.”
Enjoy, crafts, toy demonstrations, free tours, pioneer re-enactors from Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center, and more. For more information about Heritage Family Day, please see https://www.archaeologynow.org/calendar/ancient-encounters-family-events-pioneering-texans.
More about Archaeology Now: Archaeology Now is part of America’s oldest, largest group focused on archaeology. The Houston affiliate was founded in 1967 and reaches out to Houston and a global community through original content created to tell our many stories. Activities feature family events, cemetery preservation, educational outreach, heritage culinary classes, lectures, and digital presentations on its YouTube channel.
More about The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society, a 501 (c)(3) organization, tells the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and online content. Founded in 1954 by a number of public-spirited Houstonians to rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition, The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These 10 buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. To see a 2022 calendar of events, head here. For more information about historic home tours, please contact info@heritagesociety.org.