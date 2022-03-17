Igloo Celebrates 3:16 Day With WWE® “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® Playmate Cooler 

Igloo announced an exclusive new partnership with WWE that will unleash a special-edition “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Playmate cooler today — aka 3:16 Day. Honoring the six-time WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, the all-new “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Little Playmate is available now at igloocoolers.com/wwe .

“‘Stone Cold’ and the ice-cold-keeping Playmate on 3:16 Day…it’s the perfect way to kick off our exciting partnership with WWE!” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “And as a born-and-bred Texas company, we especially love featuring the Texas Rattlesnake on our world-famous cooler! We designed the special-edition ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Playmate with ‘100% Pure Whoop Ass’ — our way of honoring the iconic WWE Superstar that the WWE Universe can use to chill their refreshments for years to come.”

Igloo crafted the special-edition “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Little Playmate with retro-inspired graphics capturing the pop culture icon during the Attitude Era with his signature shattering glass, a “Stone Cold” skull, “100% Pure Whoop Ass” text and a special callout to Austin 3:16, a notable day that the WWE Universe dedicates to the WWE Hall of Famer.

The all-new WWE “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Little Playmate cooler — with a 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine 12-ounce cans — is available now for $44.99 on igloocoolers.com/wwe , while supplies last.

