Top 10 Money-Making Apps To Earn Money Online

Thanks to the internet, today, you can make some extra money using certain apps without breaking a sweat. And with the increasing cost of living, generating this additional income is very much welcome.

But with numerous apps on the market, each claiming to offer money-making potential, identifying the genuine ones can be pretty difficult. Here’s a guide that’ll help you ease this burden by outlining the top 10 best apps that can help you earn money online.

Acorns

If you’re passionate about investing, look no further than Acorns, an excellent micro-investing app. Using this app, you can invest in more than 700 stocks and bonds of the top firms across the globe. You can also earn money online by investing in asset classes and exchange-traded funds. To fund your Acorns account, you’ll need to invest the change left over after making your daily purchases.

Pros

You can invest as low as $1 each month

You get bank-level security

Some retailers offer you cashback

Cons

Smaller accounts get charged higher fees.

Ibotta

The Ibotta app allows you to earn money online through cashback from grocery shopping. To get started, you simply need to download this free app and instantly make $20. You can further boost your income by getting your friends and family to register and earn an extra $5 per referral.

Pros

It supports more than 300 retailers

It’s free to download and use

Rebates are also available on healthy foods, liquor stores, hotel rooms, and generic purchases

Cons

Customer support isn’t that reliable

Google Opinion Rewards

This is a must-have app if you often use your phone and love sharing your opinions on different issues. You can start earning money by downloading the Google Opinion Rewards app and filling out short surveys covering different topics, such as TV shows, hotels, and anything that’s deemed relevant. The pay varies from one survey to another, but it typically ranges between $0.10 to $1. As you earn money online, the payments are usually made through PayPal or Google Play credits.

Pros

You get automatic notifications if there’s a survey

The withdrawal threshold is only $2

You don’t need to buy to start earning

Cons

The opportunities to find an open survey can vary

Sweatcoin

Finding the motivation to maintain a workout routine is often a challenge. However, the Sweatcoin app is designed to motivate you by giving you a chance to earn money online for exercising. All you need to do is ensure this app is running in the background when you’re working out and be rewarded 0.95 Sweatcoins for every 1,000 steps. These Sweatcoins can be redeemed after reaching the required minimum amount, typically 20,000. You can use it to pay for a vacation, buy an Apple watch, or enroll in anti-gravity yoga lessons.

Pros

No commitment is required

Sweatcoins are redeemable with over 300 companies

It’s free to use

Promotes living a healthy lifestyle

Cons

Earnings are very low, so it’s only ideal for serious workout enthusiasts

Sweatcoins can’t be redeemed for cash

Honeygain

The Honeygain app enables you to passively earn money online by sharing your extra internet bandwidth with a crowdsourced web intelligence network. You can also boost your earning potential by taking advantage of the Lucky Pot lottery, the Content Delivery feature, and the referral program. This app is available on iOS, Android, macOS, Linux, and Windows. Payments are made through Bitcoin, PayPal, and JumpToken, the latter being ideal if you don’t wish to wait until you reach the minimum withdrawal threshold of $20 to collect your funds.

Pros

High earning potential

You can boost your earnings by adding more IP addresses

There’s a referral bonus

Cons

Not ideal if you’ve got a limited data plan

Rakuten

This money-making app is available on both Android and iOS. On Rakuten, you earn money through cashback for any purchase made from top retailers, restaurants, food delivery services, and brands. You can also earn this cashback on bookings and travel.

Pros

More than 2,500 available stores to choose from

There are no fees

Cons

Payouts are only done quarterly

Funds are sent via PayPal, so having an account is a must

Slidejoy

With digital ads being so widespread nowadays, you should consider monetizing this, and the Slidejoy app allows you to achieve this. This app does this by showing ads on your smartphone’s lock screen. Therefore, you’ll constantly see a new promotion each time you check out your phone.

Pros

It’s free to download and use

Downloading and using this app is straightforward

You can use this app alongside other apps to boost your income

Cons

The app isn’t available on iOS

Earnings are meager (around 20 cents daily)

Foap

Using this app, you can earn money online by selling your pictures and videos. And in today’s age, where everybody is taking a photo or video of everything they do, why don’t you capitalize on this to make some extra cash? The price for each photo varies, ranging between $5 to $100, and payment is made through PayPal.

Pros

Creating a Foap account is free

Considerable earning potential

A low withdrawal threshold

Cons

There’s stiff competition

The commission fees are very high

InboxDollars

Another great money-making app to consider is InboxDollars. The different ways to earn money online with this app include playing games, watching video ads, answering short surveys, and reading emails.

Pros

You get a $5 signup bonus

It’s free to join

Using this app is straightforward

Cons

High withdrawal threshold of $30

Decluttr

Most people are guilty of having extra clutter in the house, and if this is an issue you also have, the Decluttr app is perfect for you. This app allows you to earn money online by selling unwanted stuff you have at home.

Pros

It accepts different items

It’s available for smartphones

Cons

Some items might get rejected

Takeaway

If you’re considering earning additional income, a great place to start would be by taking advantage of money-making apps. And to enlighten you on the best available picks, this article has detailed the best ten apps you can use to earn money online.