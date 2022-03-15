Why Canadians Are The Biggest Casino Players In The World

Statistics state that Canadian operators yield roughly $31 billion from gambling every year. This makes Canadians among the leading 10 gambling countries on the planet, partially due to flexible betting rules imposed in the country.

Canada doesn’t hold a licensing body for online casinos, but it’s secure and legal for Canadians to wager at an offshore casino. Land-based casinos in Canada are run by the government and still popular with bettors in the country. We have listed a few reasons why casinos are so popular in Canada.

Easy Access to lots of Canadian Online Casinos

Game variety is one of the major reasons this hobby has become so popular in Canada. While operators can’t register an online casino in the country, hundreds of online casinos are incorporated in countries like Malta and the UK, with the games created by leading developers. This suggests getting access to additional bonuses and promotions, lowering the overall betting cost. Most Canadian online casino sites produce games that are fitted to the requirements of a standard Canadian gambler, which is a benefit for most customers. These online games are also compatible with mobile devices, making it easy for players to have joy while using their smartphones or tablets.

Relaxed Payment Methods

When betting on online casinos, Canadians can access diverse, safe, and secure banking options such as Paypal, Visa, Mastercard, and many more. The majority of these Canadian online casinos also take Canadian dollars and USD, both advantageous currencies to customers in the country. Furthermore, the banking options available to Canadian customers ensures fast withdrawals.

No Taxation on the Earnings

Canadian online gambling is not regulated sufficiently to be taxed. This means customers appreciate huge returns from gambling, without taxation by the government. The only way the government taxes the amount won is if it is reported as the direct source of income by the customer. As long as the taxation rule is not applied in the country, the gambling industry will keep gaining popularity, and the customers will keep gambling. Besides the usual physical casinos in the country, Canadians also relish horse racing and betting on sports, which the government regulates.

Conclusion

Even though the gambling industry has evolved to become very popular in Canada, statistics state that only 0.6% of the citizens were found to have a gambling problem in 2018. That’s a low rate compared to other countries, as 75% of Canada’s citizens have gambled at one point in their lives. It goes without saying if you’re ready to gamble, gamble with safety and responsibility.