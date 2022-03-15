The online entertainment market is unquestionably one of the largest and fastest-growing sectors in the world today, having become an integral part of our lives over the past decade, and setting new standards for the entertainment industry as a whole. As technology improves at an astonishing rate, prominent companies in the market have been pushing for innovations and enhanced experiences that are resulting in a complete makeover of the way we are entertained online.

It’s clear that these past two years have seen unprecedented growth in the number of people looking to be entertained online. And it’s safe to say that people have never been more grateful for the plethora of alternatives that the digital world gives, whether it’s through movies and TV shows, video games, esports, social media, or other outlets.

Online entertainment has seen significant changes throughout the years, but COVID-19’s effect has clearly accelerated this evolution. Since many individuals were unable to leave their homes because of a variety of lockdowns and restrictions during this period, various venues were shut down, including movie theaters, libraries, sporting facilities, and even casinos. As a result, a rising number of individuals have resorted to streaming services and online games, among other services and platforms, for enjoyment; and this trend is projected to continue in 2022.

In this article, we’ll take a brief look at some of the top online entertainment alternatives expected to surge in 2022.

Streaming services

What would we have done in the past couple of years without our beloved streaming services? People may now enjoy a plethora of streaming services and platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO, which provide us with some of the greatest online entertainment possibilities for a low monthly fee. With the COVID-19 pandemic, these services became vital to keep us entertained during quarantines and lockdowns.

Users have become so accustomed to getting access to diversified libraries including thousands of movies and TV shows at any time and from any location, that many of us have forgotten that none of this was even imaginable a few years ago. Commercial breaks, ads, and video rentals are all things of the past.

But it’s not just about movies and TV shows. Concerts, theater events, and comedy performances have always been held in physical locations. With a large number of venues closing throughout the country in 2020 and 2021, however, watching live events online has quickly become a popular choice. A growing number of musicians and entertainers are using video-conferencing technologies such as Skype and live streaming to connect with their audiences.

iGaming

Gambling has long been one of the world’s favorite pastimes, whether it’s traditional casino games like roulette and blackjack, sports betting, or lottery games. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantines imposed globally last year, the iGaming business, commonly known as online gambling, witnessed a surge in popularity as land-based gambling establishments were forced to close their doors.

Today, players can find huge selections of casino websites, online sportsbooks, and even new instant win games. Classics such as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat are available in online casinos, as are specialty games such as keno, bingo, and live game shows. And at online sportsbooks, bettors can find a wide variety of sports betting markets, including major leagues and tournaments from around the world, such as the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and UFC.

Players may pick from a broad range of licensed and regulated operators, each of which offers a diverse range of betting possibilities, as well as a number of payment and banking methods, as well as unique bonuses, promotions, and loyalty programs.

Esports

A unique industry that has been steadily growing since its emergence, esports are the competitive branch of video games, in which professional players and teams compete in structured multiplayer video game events for multi-million prize pools. Despite the fact that tournaments and competitions have always been a part of the video game culture, the rise of online gaming helped to popularize esports.

The development of streaming technology to broadcast these competitions, combined with the professionalization of gamers, resulted in significant support for esports throughout the world in the early 2010s. Esports originally surged in popularity in Asia, particularly in South Korea, where professional players have been licensed since 2000. However, in the last decade, esports have grown in prominence in Europe and the Americas as well.

The majority of esports events and leagues are centered on a few video game genres, namely MOBAs, first-person shooters, and battle royales. League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Valorant, Fortnite, and Counter-Strike are among the most prominent esports franchises today.

Podcasts

Podcasts are older than the internet. They were first referred to as ‘audio blogging’ in the 1980s. This was a means for anybody to communicate their experiences and views with others via audio recording, similar to early blogs. However, it took another 20 years for the genre to take off owing to a lack of distribution channels. With the surge in popularity of portable audio devices like the iPod in the early 2000s, the idea of transferring these ‘audio blogs’ to an audio player as an MP3 file became popular.

More than 700,000 podcasts have been generated since 2005, with over 30 million episodes of content, the majority of which are available for free. However, since June 2018, roughly a third of those episodes have been produced, which indicates this quick growth of podcasts. Everyone now has a podcast player in their pocket thanks to the development of smartphones.

iHeartRadio and NPR, each with over 22 million weekly listeners, compete for the most popular podcast network today. Stuff You Should Know, Planet Money, and TED Radio Hour are among the most popular podcasts available on these networks.