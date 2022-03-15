Talented Indie Musicians Who Can Do It All

Indie music, short for “independent music,” was coined in the 1980s to define music outside of the mainstream and performers who were not signed to one of the “Big Four” labels—EMI, Sony, Universal, or Warner—at the time. However, because of changing trends and the advent of online internet culture, a second definition of “indie” has arisen since its beginnings. Now, the term “indie” can refer to a musical style and sound that blends elements of alt-pop, rock, and folk music. There are many artists from the indie pop, rock, and folk spectrums that you should check out today, from a smooth beat to a cozy vibe.

Pinegrove

Pinegrove debuted in the early 2010s on the indie music scene and rapidly developed a devoted following. Gentle rock overtones and a subtle country twang characterize their music. Evan Hall’s lyrics are straightforward and truthful. “Marigold,” their most recent album, was released in early 2020. “Hairpin” is one of several fantastic songs on the album, and it showcases their unique style of slow-tempo rock and poetry-like language.

J Ember

J Ember is perhaps the least well-known artist on this list, which could be due to the fact that he has yet to produce a full-length album. J Ember’s smooth, seductive sound makes you want to put on a sardonic smile and just enjoy his catchy and immersive compositions. The title tune from his EP “Green Eyes,” which was recently released, is a charming pop-like song about unexplainable desire.

John Born

John Born‘s work has been recognized by media outlets such as MTV, Billboard magazine, and others. In a live performance that will surprise you, he sings, delivers lyrics, and paints live female canvases with a microphone in one hand and a paintbrush in his other.

Band of Horses

Band of Horses is leaning towards folk-rock. The band is best known for their 2005 single “The Funeral,” but they’ve also recorded four full albums, the best of which is arguably “Infinite Arms.” The trio has achieved success with rock-oriented ballads (“The Great Salt Lake”), delicate, ambient acoustics (“Detlef Shrempf”), and everything in between, always focusing on well-supported acoustic intensity.

Alt-J

Alt-J has one of indie music’s most distinctive vocals. When listened to as a whole, their debut album, “An Awesome Wave,” is flawless, and lead vocalist Joe Newman’s nearly whining voice is hauntingly beautiful. Their sound is a mix of spot-lit vocals, odd drum, guitar, and bass parts, and an overall slightly psychedelic ambiance, and they’ve been praised for the historicity and poetical characteristics of their songs. See “Matilda” or “Left Hand Free,” both of which are classics.

Phoebe Bridger

Phoebe Bridgers’ sophomore album, “Punisher,” is slated to be released in June, and she has been the subject of much discussion. Her indie emo-rock style is concerned with a Dylanesque exploration of distressing and commonplace experiences. “Tokyo,” one of her most recent tracks, speaks candidly about a strained father-daughter relationship. Musicianship and lyrical creativity abound on tracks like “Motion Sickness” and “Scott Street,” all of which are underpinned by a sense of dread. Check out her duet with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, “Boygenius.”

Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie is a big part of the indie rock classification, and they’re perhaps the most well-known performer on this list. Ben Gibbard, the band’s lead singer, has an unmistakable genuineness in his voice. DCFC’s steady bass lines and delicate chords will find a home in your playlist, whether it’s their most sad acoustic track or an immensely immersive rock ballad. Each album is distinct from the previous, although “Kintsugi” and “Transatlanticism” are two standout tracks.